… at the sheer callousness and moronic tastelessness on grand display here…

Thank you, Brother André Marie, for stating this simple fact so plainly.

I could not even bring myself to listen to the meeting itself beyond the first few minutes of DJT talking. All that meaningless, rubbish “beautiful” language he loves to use…

So, those Gazans just have to do the right thing so they can live that beautiful life…

“… and not be worried about dying everyday …”

Maybe if you stopped sending those billions (our tax monies) and that deadly weaponry only enriching the Military Industrial Complex — maybe “they” would then not worry “about dying everyday”.

But they’re just subhumans and animals, right, Donald?

Yes, I voted for the guy, as I hoped against hope that he would do something sane, reasonable — even, humane! — w.r.t. the Gazans.

Beyond the seemingly good changes he’s been introducing so quickly since the Inauguration, this latest development just turns my stomach. My heart is completely shattered.

Just one hope left: that God has other plans other than the one these demoniacs have in mind. One can never tell how things will actually turn out after the actors set things into motion.

Meanwhile, I just continue to pray even harder for the Palestinians … the Gazans…

🙏🏼 🕯️

