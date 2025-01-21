No, we are not in denial about the realities of how politics works in DC and on the world stage.

However, just going focusing on the nitty-gritty level that affects everyday life for Americans, just these few details in two of President Trump as 47’s EOs alone are making me plenty happy and hopeful right now!

1

https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/01/unleashing-american-energy/

Gas-powered automobiles are safe! 🚘 And may return to the marketplace like gangbusters, too!

Incandescent light bulbs 💡 and gas stoves 🔥🎛️🔥 are back!

(Not a believer at all in the globalist hoax of “climate change” which has been put forth as the all-encompassing excuse for these insane requirements and rules being imposed upon US residents.)

.

One did not realize how psychologically oppressive these illegal mandates, regulations and restrictions have been to the ordinary American — until 47 restored sanity to such things!

This is especially felt in Crazy California, a beautiful and rich state with many good people in it, but cursed with some of the worst politicians in the country. This place is being intentionally run into the ground by the demonrats-in-charge.

For instance, incandescent light bulbs cannot be sold to residents of the state, effective sometme last year (but you can bring them in by private vehicle — so far). And the continued existence of gas stoves is being threatened by the Governor as well.

There is also some “quiet harassment” that arrives monthly through one’s energy bill. You get a regular “energy usage report” tracking how much electricity you are consuming compared to the average “ideal” household and to your consumption last month.

2

https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/01/defending-women-from-gender-ideology-extremism-and-restoring-biological-truth-to-the-federal-government/

That such basic terms as those highlighted above need to be returned to their reality-based definitions shows how deep the perversion of language and concepts has been fomented by these wretched social engineers! (Lies are of the devil, of course.)

.

Let us hope that more of such commonsensical change is forthcoming in many more areas in the next four, even, eight, years. We all have had enough of these demons-in-charge destroying families, society, civilization and culture!

May God bless us all and guide President Trump going forward — even as we acknowledge the “debts” he may owe to certain deeply undesirable quarters (if you know what I mean). We are not blind to the reality of AIPAC politics, but we cannot also not be hopeful about a few imminent changes for good.

Let us pray for sanity to prevail in more matters as these!

🙏🏼

