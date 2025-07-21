This is why they have zero moral values — no, they have super-negative moral values; and why the murder and maiming of tens or hundreds of thousands of innocents, the starvation of the same, with the ultimate aim of elimination of all the Palestinians in Gaza, and similar policies applied in slow motion in the rest of the Occupied Territories, with sniping of children, demolishing their homes, uprooting the Palestinians’ well-cared-for olive trees, cementing over or diverting their sources of water, creating random, harassing military checkpoints for civilians, and unspeakable acts of torture against Palestinians in their prisons.

And they apologize for none of it; au contraire: they are proud of all their evil deeds, document them, and shout them out to the world.

Israel is a satanic country. A terrorist gang pretending to be a state. Has been thus since its very inception and founding.

Now, does the world understand?

So, why does the world (its governments, not its people) allow all these to take place, unstopped, unpunished?

