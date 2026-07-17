Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/How to Stay Sane & Laugh in This WC Season (for Weirdos Like Me)An Observer (Teresa L)Jul 17, 2026ShareLet’s hear what Claire and Anne (and headwriter Angelique) have to say and think on this most pressing matter.Leave a commentThanks for reading An Observer’s Substack! This post is public so feel free to share it.ShareSubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksAn Observer’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsAn Observer (Teresa L)Recent Posts"The Truth About SSPX w/ Christine Niles" [P COFFIN/ C NILES]Jul 14 • An Observer (Teresa L)The Use of Fiction in the Subtle Manipulation of Minds & Opinions (Movies, Books, TV, Video Games)Jul 10 • An Observer (Teresa L)We Recognize the Evils of "Big Phrma," "Big Tobacco," etc. - But What About "Big Football"?Jul 9 • An Observer (Teresa L)"FIFA": "Fixed It For A--------?"Jul 9 • An Observer (Teresa L)"Strong Female Characters are Just Toxic Men"Jul 9 • An Observer (Teresa L)The Real Star of "Arabesque" (1966) ?Jul 7 • An Observer (Teresa L)Do You Know Who Helped Turn a Famous Early Motor Car Prototype into a More Roadworthy Version?Jul 5 • An Observer (Teresa L)