An Observer’s Substack

An Observer’s Substack

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How to Stay Sane & Laugh in This WC Season (for Weirdos Like Me)

An Observer (Teresa L)'s avatar
An Observer (Teresa L)
Jul 17, 2026

Let’s hear what Claire and Anne (and headwriter Angelique) have to say and think on this most pressing matter.

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