This is an excellent, disarmingly and deceptively laid-back, easy-to-digest video from the Why? Files.

It has a slick and playful style that belies its serious subject matter. It dispenses shiny nuggets of wisdom and common sense without taking a sledgehammer to your head.

Try it out for yourself: apply the “test criteria” to a past (or future) “big story” pushed in the mainstream media, and see how it fares per these guidelines.

It’s also perfect for the “normie” in your life. As such, it performs such a great public service in helping more people to wake up to the harsh truths and realities of our world, controlled as it is by a most evil cabal.

Psyops: From Dead Babies to UFOs - The Same Pattern Every Time

A behavioral expert who trains Navy SEALs and CIA operatives created a 20-point test that detects psychological manipulation with mathematical precision. Chase Hughes recently appeared on Shawn Ryan’s podcast to discuss this system, and the same patterns appear in government propaganda, corporate deception, and social media algorithms.



From a teenage girl’s testimony that sold the Gulf War to Big Tobacco’s forty-year lie, the scoring system reveals when you’re being controlled. The formula works on anything—news coverage, corporate messaging, even the controversies you’re arguing about right now.



But once you learn to spot manipulation everywhere, you face a different danger. Foreign adversaries benefit when Americans trust nothing and question everything so intensely they can’t function.



The tool shows you how information is delivered. Deciding what’s true is still your job.



