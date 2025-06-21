They were all organized and engineered by the usual suspects.

With the help of a few US lackeys, witting and un-.

Remember what happened then? Well, we all should!

Listen to Sara El-Yafi speak on all these, below.

These usual suspects might look human, but appear to be missing hearts and souls.

Or else, these parts were sold long ago to the devil.

(Why are they almost to a man of a particular ethnicity? Is it just coincidence? Just asking.)

Grim memories of 2003.

I remember my astonishment and disbelief at the heavy drumbeat for war on Saddam Hussein coming from all media outlets at the time.

I had already been questioning the official 9-11 narrative within six months of the event, after perusing many sober and persuasive, non-mainstream views and reports online, back in those early days of the internet (which was not yet as heavily controlled as it would become a few years hence).

I remember feeling crestfallen on hearing that the US had, indeed, decided to invade Iraq, which news emanated from a taxicab’s radio while I was on a work-related visit to Southern California at the time.

Almost a quarter of a century later, here we are again.

Yet, the domestic and international mood, knowledge, understanding, and context have changed so much since then.

I hope that America is not hoodwinked again into supporting this new, immoral, illegal military adventure that only benefits one country alone — and that entity isn’t the USA or its people.

Sara El-Yafi has served as a public policy and political adviser and activist in Lebanon for many years. She is the granddaughter of former Lebanese Prime Minister Abdallah El-Yafi.

