Source.
Would highly recommend this school to parents seeking an authentically Catholic, wholesome, academically rigorous, and morally right alternative to your usual standard elementary school ‘education’ for their children from grades K through 12.
They offer a hybrid schooling, with students taught simultaneously both in on-campus classrooms as well as online.
Sisters of Aquinas
Traditional Catholic education pursuing academic & spiritual excellence
Through a rigorous classical curriculum and an environment of the highest moral standards, our students thrive in a classical Traditional Catholic school. Sanctifica Eos In Veritate.
Leave a comment
Thanks for reading An Observer’s Substack! This post is public so feel free to share it.
Share