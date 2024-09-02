If I had to homeschool anyone, would use the curriculum carefully constructed by QAS Online Academy for help in this vital activity.
THIS is what a true classical education looks like!
Take a small peek at the materials available for students to use in their learning adventures:
https://x.com/QasOnline/status/1830571057314431327
Learn more about Queen of All Saints (QAS) FLEX
Learn to think logically and critically, like St Thomas Aquinas, while imbibing the finest, God-directed moral teachings the world needs so badly today!
I literally wrote to them yesterday, and I'm considering switching from my beloved Seton to QAS because of the sisters and the way the kids interact. It's such an amazing school. We live in great times.