Nothing looks, sounds, feels authentic in this mega-production supported by the trump folks.

I chuckled at “Charlie’s ANGELS!!!” (at 1:07:22)

But I think the biggest kicker was that bit about telling people to “take a picture of the QR CODE”. Even Peggy had to take a big pause for that one.

Fake, unproven “killing.” Fake distant crowds. Fake “faith” and near-blasphemy about CK. He’s now a “Man of Steel”? A “miracle worker”? A “savior”? Will we see his resurrection soon so he can now save the world?

As for the title of this piece? Go to 1:17:00.

Listen to PEGGY HALL’s deconstruction of this mega-fakery.

[Not everything highlighted by Peggy may be significant, but certainly, major and minor clues about the true nature of these things are scattered all over the place. And I don’t necessarily agree with every detail of Peggy’s breakdown.)

CHARLIE KIRK MEMORIAL - PASTOR ROB MCCOY STARTLING STATEMENTS!!

Watch Peggy’s other videos on this latest giant psy-op that far too many have fallen for — again.

Another Substacker makes excellent points for his doubts about this CK “incident” in this essay (he’s also familiar with PH’s videos).

Give it a look:

