Hmm..."Tylenol," "Tyler," "Tiler"...?
Coinkidink? . . . and so much else strange about this rally/"memorial"/Big Tent Revival talk, and everything else in the pushed "news stories"....
Nothing looks, sounds, feels authentic in this mega-production supported by the trump folks.
I chuckled at “Charlie’s ANGELS!!!” (at 1:07:22)
But I think the biggest kicker was that bit about telling people to “take a picture of the QR CODE”. Even Peggy had to take a big pause for that one.
Fake, unproven “killing.” Fake distant crowds. Fake “faith” and near-blasphemy about CK. He’s now a “Man of Steel”? A “miracle worker”? A “savior”? Will we see his resurrection soon so he can now save the world?
As for the title of this piece? Go to 1:17:00.
Listen to PEGGY HALL’s deconstruction of this mega-fakery.
[Not everything highlighted by Peggy may be significant, but certainly, major and minor clues about the true nature of these things are scattered all over the place. And I don’t necessarily agree with every detail of Peggy’s breakdown.)