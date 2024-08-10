Been missing out on another great composer who lived during the Baroque era, Domenico Scarlatti.

I’ve yet to explore most of his works, but here’s one beautiful sonata that sounds like it’s from a century or two after his time!

This biographical page about him states thus:

His sonatas reveal his gifts as one of the foremost composers in the “free style” (a homophonic style with graceful ornamentation, in contrast to the former contrapuntal style).

He is considered to have begun the transition from the Baroque to the Classical periods of musical composition. (For the former, you have Bach, Handel and A. Vivaldi; for the latter, think of W. A. Mozart, J. Haydn and L. v. Beethoven.)

What’s the difference between music of the Baroque vs. the Classical [big “C” Classical ] periods?

To find out, click HERE , HERE , and HERE .

The single piece below, played with an exquisite touch by Portuguese pianist Maria João Pires, fully persuades me of that assertion. I hear a single melodic line with few frills and ornamentation typical of Baroque music; and a more flowing rhythm with some syncopation (changes in tempo that emphasize the off beats; typical in jazz music). Quite unlike the typical Bachian or Handelian piece!

FYI, Scarlatti wrote more than 500 keyboard sonatas — 555, by an official count! (That’s a long Wiki page right there!)

SO, TURN UP THE VOLUME, SIT BACK, AND ENJOY THIS PIECE!

Sonata in A Major, K208

By the way, meet “the Class of 1685” :

Johann Sebastian Bach (1685–1750),

George Frideric Handel (1685–1759)

Domenico Scarlatti (1685–1757).

Can you believe what a gift of a year that was that God gave to the world? One truly blessed with three legendary composers who were all born within the same year —1685!

Leave a comment