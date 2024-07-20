Because, how would you know if you have a headache or not if you haven’t got any symptoms of this condition?

You just gotta test for it, silly!

Who cares about your own lyin’ eyes (and ears and skin and head and body)!

Not unlike that PCR “test” you needed to know if you were sick from “COVID” or not because you just had to be sure!

I try to avoid having to use satire and sarcasm — but what better way to illustrate the “COVID” plandemic than with these tools?

