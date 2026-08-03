Again, to put things in general perspective, the match featured below is not a final, nor even a semifinal, in the tournament. It is in the earlier round of 16, so the title is not immediately at stake. Yet, the large significance of this match rests on examining the relative ranking and experience of the two players.

Tennis sensation from the Philippines, Alexandra “Alex” Eala has a serve that many observers have highlighted as needing improvement, including the great Czech-born Martina Navratilova (who was at Wimbledon on July 4 to witness Eala dispatch reigning Wimby champ Iga Świątek in the third-round match). Most of the time, it isn’t very fast or powerful.

Virtually all her opponents in the top 10 are armed with strong serves and almost always resort to aces to gain a quick point.

In this match [see below] in Round of 16 at the Berlin Open (grass) this past June 18, 6-footer Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina (ranked #2 in the world, former Wimbledon champion), shot a total of 13 aces at Eala, as opposed to Eala’s 4 — which isn’t too shabby, that number of hers, no?

Świątek famously admitted, after her recent rout at Wimbledon, that

[e]ven though it’s super slow and people might think it’s easy to return that, it’s quite the opposite …

Watch this match to see how Eala’s game works. Like many of her much higher-ranked opponents, Rybakina was making so many “unforced errors.”

Yet, while I’m no tennis expert, I’m also thinking that this might not be the right term, and that there could be something tricky or special in Eala’s fantastic return-of-serves and shots that may have actually forced those errors to happen (a lefty spin?). And Eala herself does not rely on her serve to win games: she has said that she uses a variety of weapons in forging her tactical battles — including that “slow serve” with the spin.

It’s a game that remains exciting to watch, even if you know the end result. See how Eala fights back with steely resolve in set 1, when she was 3 games behind Rybakina. It’s a rollercoaster ride of emotions a lot of the time, so be ready!

[The commentator in the match below seems to have a bias — in favor of Eala — but watch it for yourself and see if you agree.]

The STUNNING Alex Eala vs. Elena Rybakina 2026 Berlin Round of 16 🤯 | WTA Full Match

One online piece said this, which sums up very well how this match unfolded:

The 21-year-old Filipino did not win this by waiting for Rybakina to collapse. She won it by staying stubborn, returning bravely, reading the second serve, and refusing to disappear when the match began exactly the way Rybakina would have wanted. Rybakina led 4-1 in the opening set. Eala won six of the next seven games. By the end, the scoreline said upset. The match said something stronger. Eala looked like a player who understood the moment better than the former Wimbledon champion across the net.

Today, after her amazing run at the Mubadala DC Open leading up to an as-of-yet unfinished Finals match against world #3, Jessica Pegula, Eala is proving once again that all those victories against top seeds and high ranking players were not mere “flukes.” She’s entered an elite level of tennis playing, and knows that that’s where she belongs — whether she wins or loses in today’s yet-to-finish DC Open Finals.

Also read this for more, especially on Monday’s resumption of the Mubadala DC Open Finals :

.

Leave a comment