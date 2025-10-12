This is one way to help Palestinians not just now, but also in the long term. 🙏🏼 We have been very fortunate ourselves to obtain and enjoy these wonderful Palestinian olives, which can be purchased here (olive oil products here). Most Palestinians do not even have access to their own lovingly cared-for olive trees and bountiful harvests!

This is what the malicious Israeli settlers and soldiers do as a matter of course in the West Bank.

(NOTE: The red-clad woman in the video is the same one in the photo featured in the article down below.)

From November, 2023 (two years ago!):

The tree hugger: Settler attacks on Palestinian farmers and their olive trees | Al Jazeera World

TODAY: From October 3, 2025.

Palestinians try to salvage olive trees uprooted by Israeli troops | REUTERS

Risible:

“Israeli military told Reuters they were checking the incident.”

ALSO, READ ABOUT the olive tree 🫒🌱 and the Palestinians — and the Israeli interlopers.

(NOTE: The Palestinian woman in the photo below is featured in the first video above.)

[ EXCERPTS ]

The Enduring Significance Of Olive Trees In Israel’s Colonization of Palestine

An elderly Palestinian woman hugs an olive tree. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

By Aysha Sana

January 3, 2025

Every year, October marks the onset of olive harvesting in Palestine. The olive industry is the sole breadwinner for more than 100,000 Palestinians, of whom over 15 percent are women. For a community whose lifeline is agriculture—especially the olive industry—and for whom olives are ubiquitous in their culinary culture, the harvest is nothing short of a festive season. Palestinian families gather and picnic around the olive groves to pick the stone fruit. However, every year, this joyous season is clouded by the imminent danger of attacks from Israeli settlers, often aided by the Israeli military. In 2023, the UN documented 113 harvest-related acts of violence where Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian farmers and damaged over 2000 olive trees. The iconic image of an elderly Palestinian farmer Mahfodah Shtayyeh, crying and hugging her olive tree as Israeli settlers attacked captures both the struggle and resistance of the Palestinian farmer and her trees. Shtayyeh says she has raised the tree as her child. Under the occupation, all lives are precarious—people, flora, fauna—and the air, water, and land that holds them all. Since the inception of the Zionist movement, a great deal of violence has been unleashed upon olive trees. For instance, over 800,000 olive trees have been destroyed since 1967 alone. In the early days of settlements, Israelis would attack natives to intimidate them into evacuating and relinquishing their ownership of the land. These attacks also functioned as punitive measures against rebelling Arabs, depriving them of their source of income and cutting off their key sustenance, hence jeopardizing Palestinian food sovereignty. These Israeli attacks serve as both statements and practices of domination over territory, according to Israeli scholar Irus Braverman. That, and the growing need for expanding the colony and its ideology made the destruction of olive trees inevitable. Olive Trees in Palestinian Resistance Narratives Cultivated for thousands of years, olive trees and their fruits have an everyday presence at the dining tables of Palestinians and hold deep symbolism in the Palestinian nationalist discourse. The native origin of these centuries-old trees, coupled with the history of generations of Palestinian families tending to them, mark their deep-rooted connection to the land. Many trees—hundreds of years old—have symbolic value as witnesses and sites of memory of the ongoing Nakba and the many Intifadas the land has experienced. Their roots also represent Palestinian resistance, according to Bissan Okasha, the co-founder of Seeds of Resilience, an NGO in Gaza that resists genocide through planting seedlings. The trees’ strength to cling back to life even in the face of relentless attacks and replacement make the olive trees a quintessential emblem of sumud—a political concept that means “steadfast connection to the land” and “staying put despite continuous assault”—and Palestinian national movement. The symbolic importance of olive trees has deeply influenced the creative works of Palestinian artists, poets, and storytellers. Mahmoud Darwish, Palestine’s “poet of resistance” in his poem An Al Sumud (On Resiliency) from the 1964 poetry collection Awraq Al Zaytun (Leaves of the Olive Trees) poignantly wrote the famous line, “If the Olive trees knew the hands that planted them, Their oil would become tears.” These words encapsulate the sorrow of Palestinian fellaheen (farmers) who lovingly planted olive trees in their lands but were later banished from them. The dispossessed olive tree stands as a poignant symbol of the loss and grief experienced by Palestinians. In Earth Presses Against Us, a poem written in 1987, during the First Intifada, Darwish the Palestinian resistance is compared to an olive tree—resilient and regenerating— continually rising against adversity. He writes: “Where shall we go, after the last frontier? Where will birds be flying, after the last sky? Where will plants find a place to rest, after the last expanse of air? We will write our names in crimson vapour. We will cut off the hand of song so that our flesh can complete the song. Here we will die. Here in the last narrow passage. Or here our blood will plant – its olive trees.”

[ SNIP]

Beyond this, the mere presence of heirloom olive trees builds a counter-narrative to Zionism. Mariam Al Jaajaa of the Arab Group for the Protection of Nature (APN) calls these olive trees “enemies of Zionism,” as “they expose the lie that Israelis came to an empty land.” These trees dismantle colonial myths and Zionist slogans like “a land without a people for a people without a land”, by being the proof that land was never barren nor without its people. They show how generations of Palestinian families—of all faiths, including Jewish Arabs—have cultivated the land and cared for its trees. Olive Trees as a Biblical Promise Turned Barrier for Zionists Olive trees are one of the seven biblical promises of the land of Israel. These awaiting ancient trees embodied and supported the Zionist historical narrative of a connected mythical golden age and modern Jewish nation-state. Planting, including olive trees, was a performance meant to construct a new Jewish persona. The agricultural act of “working the land” was not only promoted to support the economy of the new settlements but also to ideologically and literally “root” the settlers to the new/old homeland. Early European Jewish collectives like Hibbat Zion (Love of Zion), the Jewish Colonization Association (JCA), and individual funders like Baron Edmond de Rothschild of Paris actively contributed by buying large dunams of land in historic Palestine and providing agro-tech know-how to the newly immigrated Europeans, who had no experience farming in its terrain. These collectives and funders actively promoted planting the holy olive tree during these early days of Zionism. However, this “biblical promise” and a culinary “ambassador” of the Zionist project faced a troubled future in the later stages of the movement. The bitter taste of olives, the long waiting period before the trees yielded fruit, and the labor-intensive methods of tending made them unpopular among the European Jews. One of the early challenges faced by the colonizers was acclimating to the native foods of Palestine, including olives. This became a taunting problem and even found its way into popular literature as a theme in novels. For instance, Israeli novelist S. Y. Agnon’s 1945 novel Temol Shilshom (Only Yesterday) is a story of a young Polish Jew who migrated to Palestine, seduced by Zionist slogans and biblical promises, but struggles even to consume the food there, such as tomatoes and olives. His friends tell him that if he wishes to be the “son of the land,” he must start eating what it provides. Agnon ends the story with the protagonist developing a taste for these foods. This “happy ending” serves to reassure the incoming Jews of the diaspora of a life they can build in the promised land.

READ THE WHOLE ARTICLE: CLICK HERE.

ONE WAY TO HELP:

Please consider sending a donation. This project helps the Palestinians today, and also in the long term — in the years, decades, and generations to come!

This October, as Palestinians across the West Bank begin their olive harvest, the groves should be places of celebration, community, and resistance. Instead, far too many of them remain battlefields of settler colonial violence, as the full-scale genocide of Gaza—and the ceasefire agreement—hangs over every Palestinian and every moment.



I have to be honest ——. Each year, we run this fundraising campaign to plant olive trees in the West Bank.

Each year, I am incredibly proud of what we’re able to accomplish collectively for farmers and families in the West Bank. Each year, I’m overwhelmed by the generosity of supporters like you. But two years into the genocide, it’s not easy to write these emails.



In Gaza, famine has taken hold. The siege and indiscriminate bombing have shattered infrastructure, medical systems, water access, and food supply. In the West Bank, Israeli settlers and the military are intensifying attacks: uprooting groves, burning olive trees, stealing harvests, and barring farmers from their land.



We can’t look away from these crimes against humanity, and we can’t let up in our efforts to sow seeds of resistance and build towards Palestinian liberation everywhere.



The olive grove is no longer just a site of life; this year, it has become a frontline.



That said, our partners and the Palestinian people are showing us their resolve. Every tree planted, every grove defended, is a statement: they will not be erased. So we in the U.S. must continue doing our part, too.



That’s why I’m asking you to chip in 20.00 to our Rooting Resistance campaign in 2025. Each dollar donated will be split between our movement building efforts at home in the U.S. and our partners at the Palestine Fair Trade Association (PFTA). In our over 15 years of partnership, donors like you have planted over 36,581 olive trees across Palestine.

🌿 Here’s why your donation to Rooting Resistance matters in 2025:

It amplifies resilience and livelihood. By planting saplings through our longtime partner, the Palestine Fair Trade Association (PFTA), we support farming families whose lives depend on olive produce—especially as access to land shrinks.

It signals refusal and rootedness. In a moment of mass displacement and terror, growing trees is a refusal to be uprooted. Each new olive tree is a living act of return and resistance.

It strengthens movement infrastructure here in the U.S. Your gift doesn’t just plant a tree—it powers USCPR’s organizing, awareness raising, and movement building to fight for Palestinian liberation.

This year, our goal is to plant 4,000 new olive saplings by November 15.

Thanks to your support, the Palestine Fair Trade Association (PFTA) distributed thousands of olive saplings to Palestinian farmers in early spring 2024.

Donate Now

Teresa, when you donate to this campaign, you don’t just help ensure farmers have generational ties to land, even under siege. You show the world that support for Palestinian liberation is growing—that this movement is not going anywhere.



In addition to the tree you plant, some of your donation will also fuel USCPR’s urgent organizing and mobilization work to stop U.S. military funding to Israel and shift power domestically.

In solidarity,

MIKE DALY

Development Director

PS: For all donations of one tree or more ($25 and up), you also have the choice of immediately getting a virtual commemorative certificate to download, or if you’d like, having a certificate mailed to you. Use it as a symbol of your solidarity, your resistance, and your values.

DONATE NOW

US Campaign for Palestinian Rights

PO Box 3609

Washington, DC 20027

United States

Leave a comment