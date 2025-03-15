(Article reposted in full below video.)

By WILL STEWART

Published: 12:38 GMT, 14 March 2025 | Updated: 12:40 GMT, 14 March 2025

A circus elephant showed deeply touching grief as her long time performing partner suddenly collapsed and died earlier this week.

The pair Jenny and Magda had been inseparable for more than a quarter of a century in Russia.

The Indian elephants were retired four years ago and recently entertained crowds as they roamed at the Taigan Safari Park in Russian-occupied Crimea.

Jenny died this week and Magda was plainly traumatised, openly showing her grief.

'In the first minutes after the tragedy, she lightly pushed her friend and tried to lift her, and then began to hug her,' reported Baza news outlet.

'Magda said goodbye to Jenny for several hours and did not allow veterinarians near her.'

She was also seen apparently contemplating as she stood near the body of her friend.

A circus elephant shows deeply touching grief as her long time performing partner suddenly collapses and dies

Magda reportedly said goodbye to Jenny for several hours and did not allow veterinarians near her

Female elephants Magda and Jenny performed together for a quarter of a century, seen here in Kazan Circus in Russia

The elephants had performed in Kazan for several decades but were retired after two incidents in March 2021.

In the first, the female giants suddenly started fighting midway through a performance, causing watching children and parents to flee in terror.

It started when Jenny butted Magda, trampling the floored beast as she lay helpless across the edge of the ring close to the terrified crowd.

'Possibly in pursuit of the trainer's attention, what happened was a manifestation of the companion of love - jealousy,' said a statement from the circus.

The following week the elephants attacked trainer Eduard Sheishenbekov, 29, sending him flying.

He suffered two spinal fractures, broken ribs and a punctured lung.

Their long running show was abruptly cancelled.

Jenny recently died and her long-time partner Magda showed deep grief

Circus elephants Jenny and Magda were retired in 2021 after staging a fight in front of terrified children and parents during a performance in Kazan, Russia

Female elephants Magda and Jenny performed together for a quarter of a century, seen here in Kazan Circus in Russia

Kazan State Circus director Ramil Sharifullin said: 'I cannot imagine how to stop the elephants from thundering towards the audience should they want to.'

He said that this time the elephant pair had been in a conflict and the trainer was the unfortunate victim.

Campaigners called for an end to animals being 'cruelly' used in circuses in Russia.

Yet any dispute between Jenny and Magda was not seen again in retirement when the animals occasionally staged impromptu vignettes remembered from their of their old circus performances.

'Magda and Jenny always stuck together and lived amicably,' reported Baza.

Elephants are among the most emotionally intelligent animals, known for displaying behaviour that suggests mourning and remembrance.

Leave a comment