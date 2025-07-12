So much sadness and heartbreak here, yet so much, too, that is good and heartwarming in these peculiar situations.

A Caregiver’s Sacrifice: Christine Longs for Her Home in the Philippines | Caregiving

Forgotten workers.

In the unequal “partnerships” in the global economy, international caregivers are often under-appreciated and forgotten in the culture at large. Yet, the invaluable service they do for others cannot really be properly quantified.

The push to leave home for them is thanks to poorly-run, corrupt economies in their countries of origin. And the pull towards strange lands and cultures that make them leave their loved ones behind owes to the jump in real wages for them, even for such so-called ‘lowly’ and ‘unimportant’ jobs.

(Note that the full social, political, historical and economic context that gives rise to these phenomena will not be explored here; that topic deserves a whole ‘nother long post in itself.)

Meeting their own needs, and the needs abroad.

This situation has been the reality for many elderly people in the West: for varied reasons and particular difficulties, those in their twilight years often have no family available to help them carry out their basic daily needs and activities. (Such is almost unheard of in other, often “less-developed” cultures where extended families are the norm; where older folk are highly respected and well-looked-after by younger family members and relatives. And government offers scant help to anyone, too.)

While they do find joy and satisfaction in their selfless work, many caregivers themselves suffer from the unremitting pain of loneliness and dislocation, being so far away from the familiar and their loved ones. They are mostly women who land here (and other countries) from such distant shores, often from that same place that Christine calls ‘home.’

Gentleness, even in her words.

In the video above, Christine occasionally slips into Ilonggo, a language of the western islands in the mid-archipelago. She hails from that province where the people speak with the most gentle and caressing tones (so that a non-speaker would not even know if someone were already hurling curses at him). Hearing it again brings fond memories of early childhood to this writer.

Around the world.

There are thousands upon thousands around the world (especially in the wealthier regions) who find themselves in similar circumstances as Christine and Bette. So much sacrifice offered up to help their families live more comfortable lives back home… but this can also comes at great cost. Would that more would at least thank Christine and others like her for the vital work that they do for others.

