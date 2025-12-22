He was Among the 'Papabile': Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa Visits Gaza- Such Joyful & Touching Scenes to Behold! |***EXTRA: Children's Xmas Play***
December 19
December 20
December 21
Christmas mass in Gaza amid devastation and grief
*** EXTRA: ***
Children’s Christmas Play!
Elsewhere in Palestine:
How beautiful! In Jaffa, Palestine!
[Click on link in name to learn more about this “forgotten Palestinian city”.]
In Iqrit, Palestine!
[Click on link in name to learn more about what happened to this town in the Nakba.]