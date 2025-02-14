He Wants the Death Penalty for -- What?!?!
He spoke this sometime last year, but I never heard it till now.
I never saw this video clip with this appalling speech till tonight.
Am I shocked?
In a word, YES.
This is dangerous rhetoric.
And, if we are to take him at his word, it’s no wonder he cares not a whit about the Palestinians — or any non-Jews, it seems — like me. And, perhaps, a lot of my Gentle Readers.
Is an Executive Order addressing this “issue” on the horizon, then? Or something akin to it, on a metaphorical level?
As I posted the other day —
I didn’t realize the extent of that truth here in “the land of the free, home of the brave.”
Buckle up, boys and girls. It’s going to be a rough few years.
(Maybe that 80-year curse will be realized soon, finally, for that illegal, murderous, plunderous, rapacious, mendacious, and most-hated state today, still squatting on the Palestinians’ land.)
Since all this repression in the name of anti-semitism is just going to make Americans really hate Jews and hate the fact they control their Government, one wonders if there is a plan like that at work.
Trump is almost always bombastic. His rhetoric - when he wants to - leans on the absurd. If we take that tack then he is bluffing his way - playing to his zionist audience and his paymasters. or he is playing 47-D chess. He knows that many of his EOs will be struck down by the Supreme Court if not by lesser circuit courts. His speaking without filters offers all of us a look ahead window. This is unlike the previous administration who were insidious, specious - in that they said one thing while doing another. Duplicitous even. Yea all this worrisome but i take comfort in that it is exactly when the ZOG enact their draconian laws does their fortunes start falling off a cliff.