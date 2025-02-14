I never saw this video clip with this appalling speech till tonight.

Am I shocked?

In a word, YES.

This is dangerous rhetoric.

And, if we are to take him at his word, it’s no wonder he cares not a whit about the Palestinians — or any non-Jews, it seems — like me. And, perhaps, a lot of my Gentle Readers.

Is an Executive Order addressing this “issue” on the horizon, then? Or something akin to it, on a metaphorical level?

As I posted the other day —

I didn’t realize the extent of that truth here in “the land of the free, home of the brave.”

Buckle up, boys and girls. It’s going to be a rough few years.

(Maybe that 80-year curse will be realized soon, finally, for that illegal, murderous, plunderous, rapacious, mendacious, and most-hated state today, still squatting on the Palestinians’ land.)

