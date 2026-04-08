An Observer’s Substack

An Observer’s Substack

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He Got Everyone's "Grace" Down Pat, Methinks!

And now, for some unexpected humor... what do you think?
An Observer (Teresa L)'s avatar
An Observer (Teresa L)
Apr 08, 2026

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