He Got Everyone's "Grace" Down Pat, Methinks!

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/63He Got Everyone's "Grace" Down Pat, Methinks!And now, for some unexpected humor... what do you think?An Observer (Teresa L)Apr 08, 202663ShareSource: The Christian Nationalist Party@the_christnats😂 Did he get your denomination right? 8:58 PM · Apr 7, 2026 · 44.5K Views30 Replies · 69 Reposts · 922 LikesLeave a commentThanks for reading An Observer’s Substack! This post is public so feel free to share it.ShareSubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksAn Observer’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsAn Observer (Teresa L)Recent PostsStopping a Proto-Zionist Movement in Palestine Some 400 Years Before Herzl & "israel". [Republished w/ PREVIEW CLIP]Apr 6 • An Observer (Teresa L)Dancing Stars | RimbianaMar 9 • An Observer (Teresa L)Just For the Record... Mar 9 • An Observer (Teresa L)When America Stopped Being Moral: Sexual Degeneracy, Unjust Wars, Epsteingate, etc. [E MICHAEL JONES w/ EON]Mar 6 • An Observer (Teresa L)Ignominious War Crime Committed by Cowards.Mar 5 • An Observer (Teresa L)No Joke! Health Care: USA😖 vs. France😊!Mar 5 • An Observer (Teresa L)Understanding the Current Battle in West Asia & History of the Region: LISTEN!Mar 5 • An Observer (Teresa L)