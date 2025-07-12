... towards a conclusion that makes a whole lot of sense, in larger scheme of things.

Read the whole post:

He closes with this:

And yet, in the midst of this, there remains a quiet dignity in those who endure without understanding, who suffer with grace, and who hold onto faith even when the reasons are hidden. Peace of mind comes from a place beyond knowing, where mercy begins and ends in silence.

Kieran Ford expressed my doubts, misgivings, frustrations that I touched on here:

Yes, such is the human condition — we cannot know everything, and were not meant to.

The key is to endure all that happens that we cannot help — without foolishly courting danger by unnecessary ignorance, of course.

We also need to entrust ourselves to God’s care and guidance. And recognize the value in suffering. (Read a succinct discussion on this topic here.)

This is why I continue to pray my daily Rosary. 🙏🏼 📿 ✝️

And why, when I remember to, I also call on my Guardian Angel. 👼 He has helped me more times than I can even recall.

☺️ 🙏🏼 🕯️❤️‍🔥 ✝️

Leave a comment