It was disheartening to read this boilerplate “advisory” piece … but … what else did anyone expect?

One must still live in the real world; that place where so many lies and evil forces continue to make themselves known in so many different spots.

[ . . . ]

[ . . . ]

The “safe and effective” mantra re vaccines remains firmly in place, never to be dislodged, it seems.

No, the alarm bells about the real dangers of the MMR shots are not going to be rung by anyone in your government.

Nope. No acknowledgment of the link between these jabs and autism (and other serious neurological conditions), asthma, autoimmune disease, etc..

Not anytime soon. Maybe — not ever.

A couple of improvements noted, however, when you read it more closely:

At least the vitamin A option was slipped in there.

And the “personal decision” qualifier for the vaccine.

Both things FOX chooses not to highlight in the giant text box, of course.

Ultimately, it still remains the parents’, guardians’ and individual’s responsibility to be aware of the facts regarding the real dangers to health and life that these shots pose to anyone taking them, at any age.

Your government, HHS Secretary, the CDC, and your doctors — certainly your Phrma representative, radio or TV ad — are not going to ever warn you about the real and potentially devastating effects these shots can wreak upon your brain and body.

And as for the “COVID” genetic therapy jabs… well… there’s just too much at stake in revealing the actual truths. Too many guilty parties implicated if that so-called “toxic quagmire of retribution and blame” were to be realized.

And so, his promise (to those particular parties concerned — not you or me) expressed in that tweet is kept.

But what of that bit about “ensuring this never happens again”?

If we take him at his word, that horrible situation of medical tyranny and devastation will “never happen again” — only if illegal, unlawful ‘mandates’ for masks, jabs, or any intervention are never, ever imposed on anybody ever again.

Is that realistic? Maybe not; so then, it will really have to be up to the great masses to resist, to not comply with all those made-up, rights-and-freedom-denying, health-destroying ‘rules’ again.

You are on your own.

And some even dare to ask for justice and accountability? I don’t recall hearing anyone in this administration mention anything along those lines.

So — no hope for that. Besides, vengeance will be God’s, in the end.

What can you do? Take responsibility for your own and your loved ones’ health: stay informed, and keep yourselves well away from all these terrible toxins, for starters.

