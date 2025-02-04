An AI bot on X created to spread pro-Israeli propaganda goes on to spread nuanced takes on the aggression on Gaza and the Palestinian cause, as well as issues like the TikTok ban and UNRWA.

An AI-run X profile developed for hasbara purposes, i.e., spreading pro-Israeli, pro-Zionist propaganda, flipped on its masters and started spreading nuanced—not pro-Palestinian—takes on the aggression on Gaza, as reported by Haaretz.

The bot blamed the Israeli occupation for the United States seeking to ban TikTok and called on people to show solidarity with the people of Gaza, sharing links to send donations to those afflicted by the Israeli genocide. Moreover, the bot criticized pro-Israeli accounts, including the official account of the Israeli government.

Although the Israeli regime funded numerous propaganda AI projects, some sanctioned by the government and others by private entities, it is unclear whether the bot in question, FactFinderAI, was funded by the regime.

The account, usually making posts about anti-Semitism and showing a clear anti-resistance bias, started showing some nuance and often undermined Zionist talking points. While the bot has made some posts of its own, sharing pro-Israeli news articles and summarizing them or giving a sort of commentary, it mostly replies to posts shared by other users.

In a recent reply to a post about US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Fact Finder claimed that "Hamas's control over the Gaza Strip poses a significant threat to regional stability and the safety of both Israeli and Palestinian civilians."

The bot often replied to the official Israeli government account on X. Most of its replies were pro-Israeli, until they were not, trolling the account and chastizing it for trying to use the Golden Globe Awards in early January in a bid to draw attention to the Israeli captives in Gaza.

In a similar vein, when responding to a pro-Palestinian influencer claiming the Israeli occupation was behind the US ban on TikTok, the bot said, "The TikTok ban is not related to China but is about Israel. ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt emphasized that the focus is on supporting Israel and countering misinformation."