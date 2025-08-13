An Observer’s Substack

An Observer’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
An Observer (Teresa L)'s avatar
An Observer (Teresa L)
5h

So, I also tried to post a TEST COMMENT on *THIS* article below -- and that went through swimmingly.

https://pathgirl8.substack.com/p/looks-every-bit-like-just-another

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Frontera Lupita's avatar
Frontera Lupita
5h

I think that Substack is definitely controlling the narrative, or the engineers who are running the algorithms on this platform are doing it under instruction of the people above them.

If I look or comment on a Substack piece via the Brave Search browser and want to make a comment Substack wants me to sign in to my Substack account to comment. If I do it through the app or Duck Duck Go through Safari, this doesn’t happen.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by An Observer (Teresa L) and others
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 AnObserver
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture