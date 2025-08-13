Very strange “bugs” in Substack this morning. Never had this happen before.

I was attempting to reply to the two comments posted by two gentlemen on this piece of mine, which went live last night.

Well, this was not possible this morning!

This is the error message I kept getting:

A “paid subscriber”? I’m the original author, dear Substack!!

I tried a workaround by replying to a selected comment reposted as a Note. That Note does not exist.

I tried both methods again in a new browser window.

No luck.

And then, I tried a test comment on the piece below, too.

Well, this is the result:

Note that I have NOT activated the paid subscription option on my Substack.

What’s up, Substack

?

So, our posts even on Substack are not completely liberated from this malign influence?

Why is this being suppressed?

Anyone else experience this, too, with their “controversial” posts? It’s never happened before.

