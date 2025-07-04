Hilarious SNL skit! 😂

Oct 28, 2023 #NateBargatze #SNL49 #SNL

George Washington (Nate Bargatze) tells his soldiers (Kenan Thompson, Mikey Day, Bowen Yang, James Austin Johnson) his dream for the country.

(Can someone explain the hodge-podge mix of weights and measures still in use today in the US of A?)

Anyway,

Happy Independence Day, Everyone!

(Whatever that might mean today)

Enjoy the holiday with hotdogs and fireworks!

And, also enjoy these few moments of musical mirth in Gaza…

https://x.com/AbubakerAbedW/status/1940893812504907905

Leave a comment