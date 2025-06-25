Share this postAn Observer’s SubstackHappy About the NYC Mayoral Primary Result?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreHappy About the NYC Mayoral Primary Result?An Observer (Teresa L)Jun 25, 20251Share this postAn Observer’s SubstackHappy About the NYC Mayoral Primary Result?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore21ShareJust because Mamdani is a Muslim? In Jewish NYC?Watch this:Source.Leave a commentSubscribeThanks for reading An Observer’s Substack! This post is public so feel free to share it.Share1Share this postAn Observer’s SubstackHappy About the NYC Mayoral Primary Result?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore21SharePreviousNext
What an utterly useless and infuriating interview! Such cowardly, weak candidates who no doubt will be running for president soon.