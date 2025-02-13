“They’re bullies. Hamas is bullies. The weakest people are bullies — you know that, right?”

— Pres. “Bluster” Trump, just the other day

So, what does that make Trump? And the Zionist Jewish Israelis?

Trump and pal Netanyahu & his sociopathic bedfellows are only the biggest bullies on the world stage right now.

( I can barely stand to listen to the guy speak on this topic anymore.

But someone’s gotta do it! 😂 )

Hamas' Chilling Warning To Trump Over Hostage Ultimatum: 'Your Threats Won't Bring Them Back' | Gaza

Well, so this has just happened.

VIDEO DESCRIPTION FOR AJ CLIP BELOW:

Feb 13, 2025 #Palestine #Israel #Gaza

Hamas says its delegation has held talks with the Egyptian and Qatari mediators in Cairo, focusing on the terms of the ceasefire deal “especially, with regard to securing housing for our people and urgently bringing in prefabricated houses ‘caravans’, tents, heavy equipment, medical supplies, fuel, and the continued flow of relief and everything stipulated in the agreement”. “The discussions were characterised by a positive spirit, and the mediating brothers in Egypt and Qatar confirmed that they would follow up on all of this to remove obstacles and close gaps,” the statement published on Telegram said. “Accordingly, Hamas confirms its continued position to implement the agreement in accordance with what was signed, including the exchange of prisoners according to the specified timetable.” Al Jazeera’s Nour Odeh in Amman and Tareq Abu Azzoum in Rafah, southern Gaza, report on the latest developments.

Hamas confirms it will release captives as planned, ceasefire deal back on track

