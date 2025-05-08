Excellent and knowledgeable commentary in English from the Vatican Media channel.

We will see who our new Pope is in a few hours.

Pray for this new Pope, whoever it might be. I don’t think anyone expected this process to be so quick!

Perhaps it means there was a good consensus on this selection.

Others may not understand, but I was near tears when I saw the definite white smoke plumes emerging from the chimney earlier.

This is the loggia (balcony) where the world will learn in a few hours who the latest Supreme Pontiff of the Universal Church, the Vicar of Jesus Christ, the Bishop of Rome is!

Keep your sights on the Vatican Media Live video (available in various languages) to see who it is!

