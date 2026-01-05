Note: REPUBLISHING THIS PIECE — my final personal post for this newsletter (with a slight revision near the end).

Have felt I’ve done little to move the needle in any real way on crucial issues. I often sense I am “talking” to myself and others in an echo chamber, as there has been almost nil engagement on my posts. (For those who have been kind enough to bother to leave a “like” or “comment”, even a “restack” on any post, know that your efforts do not go unappreciated!)

It could very well be the mediocrity of the material. There are many others with higher-quality newsletters oozing brilliance, insight, poetry and wisdom here who truly deserve their huge readerships. I could also flatter myself and claim victimhood to “shadow-banning” on Substack for the topics I post on, since my subscriber list has stayed virtually the same number for over half a year now, despite my continued activity on other people’s posts and on Notes.

For the first problem, will now just be reposting or highlighting the words and works of others that have stellar prose, deeper insights, and/or sublime wisdom. (How I deluded myself that a non-writer, non-thinker like me could ever make a real go of this blogging business.) For the second, can’t do much about it if this phenomenon/problem is real.

Going forward, am also going to focus more time and energy in the less incendiary field of culture (movies, music, books, art) via my other newsletter that has lain fallow for a while, An Aficionado’s Substack. If anyone’s interested, feel free to subscribe to that, too (or, in place of this one).

Disclaimer on original post:

What follows are some quick thoughts from a sleep-deprived brain, that was up all night following discussions on Spaces and updates about these not-too-surprising, but still-upsetting developments.

Not that what I think matters. Just venting here….]

… but that “Happy New Year!” is not for you or me.

Don’t be silly.

The purpose of ‘government’ was never for your or my benefit; they only serve the parasitic ‘elites’. [Why the Fed and IRS were both ‘coincidentally’ founded in 1913.]

At least, djt was honest with name change to Department of War. Unlike ‘israel’, which keeps pretending it’s just ‘defending itself’ in bombing, starving, murdering and maiming unarmed Palestinians by the 100s of 1000s.

A record to boast about? First US president to bomb six countries in a year.

Oh, and here’s your “Catholic” veepee hard at work for satan’s minions:

‘International law?’ What’s that?

‘Freedom’ and ‘democracy’? What’s that?

Woo-hoo!!!

History doesn’t just rhyme; it actually repeats itself:

Cuz tweets (and unTruth Social) are now official means of addressing the people.

‘israel’ genociding Palestinians for over two years with impunity also paved the way for global acceptance of US-ZOG, shows ‘we’ can do whatever the heck ‘we’ want.

Might makes right, all right.

And ‘multipolarity is a joke, but am not laughing. READ WHOLE TWEET, please.

Is it the year, finally, for some real divine intervention?

Or are ‘the gods’ making us even ‘madder’ as ‘we’ aren’t sufficiently ‘mad’ yet to totally destroy ourselves?

And,

Finally,

* ADDENDUM:

