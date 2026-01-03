[Disclaimer: What follows are some quick thoughts from a sleep-deprived brain, that was up all night following discussions on Spaces and updates about these not-too-surprising, but still-upsetting developments.

Not that what I think matters. Just venting here….]

… but that “Happy New Year!” is not for you or me.

Don’t be silly.

The purpose of ‘government’ was never for your or my benefit; they only serve the parasitic ‘elites’. [Why the Fed and IRS were both ‘coincidentally’ founded in 1913.]

At least, djt was honest with name change to Department of War. Unlike ‘israel’, which keeps pretending it’s just ‘defending itself’ in bombing, starving, murdering and maiming unarmed Palestinians by the 100s of 1000s.

A record to boast about? First US president to bomb six countries in a year.

Oh, and here’s your “Catholic” veepee hard at work for satan’s minions:

‘International law?’ What’s that?

‘Freedom’ and ‘democracy’? What’s that?

Woo-hoo!!!

History doesn’t just rhyme; it actually repeats itself:

Cuz tweets (and unTruth Social) are now official means of addressing the people.

‘israel’ genociding Palestinians for over two years with impunity also paved the way for global acceptance of US-ZOG, shows ‘we’ can do what ‘we’ want.

Might makes right, all right.

And ‘multipolarity is a joke, but am not laughing. READ WHOLE TWEET, please.

Is it the year, finally, for some real divine intervention?

Or are ‘the gods’ making us even ‘madder’ as ‘we’ aren’t sufficiently ‘mad’ yet to totally destroy ourselves?

And,

Finally,

* LATE ADD:

Leave a comment