An Observer’s Substack

An Observer’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hany Abed's avatar
Hany Abed
15h

As a Palestinian, when I read these reports and followed those files, I wasn’t shocked as much as I was given clarity. That’s when I understood why the blood of Palestinian children is so cheap in the eyes of many powerful leaders. Those who turn a blind eye to the most horrific crimes when the perpetrator is powerful cannot honestly speak about human rights or values. This double standard is not a temporary failure, but an entire system that justifies violence and grants it legitimacy as long as it is directed at the powerless.

Reply
Share
1 reply by An Observer (Teresa L)
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 AnObserver · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture