Where’s the falsehood in anything written here? Trouble is, these parasites don’t care if everything is exposed because they still hold the levers of power in this fallen world in which satan rules.

We only need to keep doing good in our lives and leave ultimate vengeance to God Himself, if true justice cannot be had in this temporal plane.

The Epstein Files: A Lie Laid Bare After the Epstein files came out, I stared at the screen feeling sick. It wasn’t shock, it was the cold disgust of watching a lie finally get exposed. Over 3 million pages of papers, 2,000 videos, and 180,000 photos don’t just tell a scandal. They’re proof that Western elites are terrible people. Clinton, Trump, Bill Gates, Prince Andrew, and their group have given up all pretense of being human to give in to their evil urges. Behind their shiny “role model” images, they do unforgivable, cruel things: preying on vulnerable kids, and even, from some sources, cannibalism. This isn’t a mistake. It’s the on-purpose, unapologetic decay of a group that thinks power lets them destroy lives. The Fake Myth of Western Democracy I used to naively think that the West’s so-called “elite civilization” and “beacon of democracy” was just a one-time mess. I told myself maybe it wasn’t that bad. These files destroyed that silly thought. The Western democratic myth we’ve been forced to believe for decades isn’t just broken, it’s a planned lie. All that talk about “human rights and civilization” is just a tattered old cover-up. It’s thrown quickly over the elites’ unspeakable crimes to trick the world into putting up with their bullying. How Elites Play the Game

NOTE: Accountability to the local people in China is real — local town leaders actually fear getting bad reports from the folks under their charge. Have seen this a few times in online documentary films, and Chinese and non-Chinese vlogging reports.

