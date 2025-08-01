Green Beret’s witness testimony about the “aid centers” in Gaza:

(It’s riveting and appalling all at once. I’m still not “used” to this.)

Kicked out.

These kinds of incidents (watch videos below) are happening more and more in different cities around the world.

In Naples.

(You may need to turn down the volume, though; the voice of the phone-cammer may sound unbearable.)

In Tanzania …

In Senegal …

In Vietnam …

In Thailand …

In Greece …

Confronting the Israeli ambassador in Seoul, South Korea…

“Boom, boom, Tel Aviv” plays outside resto with Israeli guests…

In Spain … (some strong curse words in there)

Refusing Israeli guests in hotels, kayak service, etc. in various countries …

… and Vienna ….

Take a gander at the comments below this video to see the pulse of the general public of the world.

Popular Israeli podcast.

Meanwhile, listen to these two fellows on what’s said to be the most popular show in Israel.

Find out what the ordinary Israeli thinks about the Gaza situation.

[LANGUAGE WARNING: Lots of unneeded expletives used here.]

(NOTE: There seems to be a technical de-synchronization between video & audio that shows up later on.)

As for the Israelis?

Well, they think that they are always the victims.

Absolutely no self-reflection as to why so many have been having such a reaction to their presence.

The claim? That the world rejects them in restaurants, hotels, universities, etc. for no reason, no reason at all — except for hatred of Jews.

That’s what deep and lifelong propaganda with a lethal combination of ethno-religious superiority and paranoia does to you.

And, the people doing this “rejecting”?

They are simply responding to the ongoing outrage in Gaza, because their own non-representative, corrupt governments still do nothing about stopping the Israelis from continuing their mass murder and starvation, or forcing humanitarian aid into that strip of land, or punishing Israel by cutting off diplomatic and economic ties with it, etc..

They are taking action in some form because they feel distressed yet helpless about the actual situation in the Levant.

It’s clear that the decent people of the world have had enough of the satanic Israelis, and are making their feelings known to them and their inutile, amoral government leaders.

Aftermath.

Here’s the explanation for her action by the restaurant owner in Naples, and what happened afterwards.

Business for the fellow in Spain following his refusal to serve the Israelis…

What is the cause of (so-called) “antisemitism”?

The answer?

Jewish behavior.

We are exhorted to pray for all sinners. 🙏🏼 🕯️

We need to also pray for the conversion of the Jews. 🙏🏼 ✝️

That their dark hearts of stone be turned to flesh!

All are invited to join the Church in praying for the conversion of the Jews. Here are some prayers to that end (from the Chair of Unity Octave): O GOD, Who dost manifest Thy mercy and compassion towards all peoples, have mercy upon the Jewish race, once Thy Chosen People. Thou didst select them alone out of all the nations of the world to be the custodians of Thy sacred teachings. From them Thou didst raise up Prophets and Patriarchs to announce the coming of the Redeemer. Thou didst will that Thine only Son, Jesus Christ Our Lord and Savior, should be a Jew according to the flesh, born of a Jewish maiden in the Land of Promise. Listen to the prayers we offer Thee today for the conversion of the Jewish people. Grant that they may come safely to a knowledge and love of Our Lord Jesus Christ, the Messiah foretold by their Prophets, and that they may walk with us in the way of salvation. Amen. GOD of all goodness and Father of mercies, we beseech Thee, through the Immaculate Heart of Mary, and by the intercession of the Patriarchs and holy Apostles, to cast a look of compassion upon the children of Israel, that they may be brought to the knowledge of our only Savior, Jesus Christ, and may partake of the precious fruits of the Redemption. “Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do.” Amen.

