Just go watch it.

Great, great script laced with lots of humor of the kind I’ve missed so much, with pitch-perfect acting, all set against a vibrant re-creation of the Sixties, with its bright colors, pert fashions and cheery music. Never a dull moment.

It’s about truth and lies, myths and legends.

(That’s really all I can say about the movie right now.)

Actress Scarlett Johansson, who was never a favorite before, does her best job here not just in the acting department, but in the producing section, too.

Note: Released to coincide with the 55th anniversary of the reported landing on the moon.

