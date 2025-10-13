So many are sadly ungrateful for blessings, both unasked- and asked-for — or entitled and self-absorbed. Many think all their “good fortune” and triumphs are owed to them, and only due to their own efforts. Not so.

Gospel – Luke 17:11-19

As Jesus continued his journey to Jerusalem,

he traveled through Samaria and Galilee.

As he was entering a village, ten lepers met him.

They stood at a distance from him and raised their voices, saying,

“Jesus, Master! Have pity on us!”

And when he saw them, he said,

“Go show yourselves to the priests.”

As they were going they were cleansed.

And one of them, realizing he had been healed,

returned, glorifying God in a loud voice;

and he fell at the feet of Jesus and thanked him.

He was a Samaritan.

Jesus said in reply,

“Ten were cleansed, were they not?

Where are the other nine?

Has none but this foreigner returned to give thanks to God?”

Then he said to him, “Stand up and go;

your faith has saved you.”

“Everything good and holy is from You.”

~ Parish priest at today’s Mass homily

~ From parish Sunday Bulletin.

A simple outlook shift to one defaulting to gratitude will change your life — truly.

There is much to be thankful for! Often, in ways and in things we do not expect or even realize.

May God’s grace bless us always! 🙏🏼

