Earlier this week, my wife and I needed something to watch instead of the president’s address to Congress and the ensuing cacophony of opinion.

We wanted something to insulate us, just for a few minutes, from the crushing seriousness of world events, and the spiraling cycles of panic and anger which I certainly feel, I don’t know about you, when forced to listen to other people’s political opinions for very long.

What we needed was an impregnable bubble of triviality, something that exists in a world totally without context, significance, or responsibilities. An absolute vacuum of values and consequences. In that vein at least, I must recommend Meghan Markle — excuse me, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, she’s very firm on this point — in “With Love, Meghan,” her new… “content” on Netflix.

And it is content, properly speaking. It takes up space on the streaming site and on your screen, but past that it is impossible to say what it is, exactly — part cooking show, part infomercial for her “lifestyle brand” shop, part social cosplay. It’s maybe all of these things, or a sincere attempt at none of them, or a cunningly devised piece of performance art.

Whatever else it is, it is the most gloriously fatuous and flatulent waste of digital space I have ever seen. It is so perfectly, absurdly empty of any obvious merit or purpose that I have to assume that it is deliberate on the part of some impish production executive.

What else do you call Princess Sparkles’ walkthrough of how she likes to receive house guests if not surrealist satire? It’s like watching a “Spinal Tap” version of Martha Stewart.

For a start, she’s not even using her own home, she rented her neighbor’s house for the show — which is a totally normal thing people do when getting ready for guests.

We open, though, to her “staying connected” amid her beehives (at least I assume they are hers and not rented) where we find Meghan in a reflective mood. Apiculture makes her philosophical. She last visited her (?) bees a few months previously, she says, telling us a great deal about the size of her back garden by implication. An old-school hippie named Branden has been keeping things humming along in her absence.

Meghan chats with Branden about the zen of beekeeping, and the need to keep doing things that “scare you a little bit” and “stay in the calm of it all.” She provides the “good vibes” while he collects the honey, but she doesn’t look scared. She’s very brave, Meghan is.