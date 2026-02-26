Grace and Elegance on the Ice.

1.

Dorothy Hamill - 1976 U.S. Figure Skating Championships - Long Program

(the title clip)

In view of the just-concluded Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina, Italy, in which the superb US free skater Alysa Liu took home the gold, would just like to refresh everyone’s memory of how simple and lovely figure skating was back in the day.

Allow me to share these clips of the top US figure skater of that time.

I find that watching them brings a soothing calm to the soul and a renewal of the spirit.

Featuring:

Dorothy Hamill (b. 1956), “America’s Sweetheart”, and gold medalist at the 1976 Olympics.

Note the humility in Dorothy’s demeanor and speech, the grace and feminine elegance of her movements, sans the overemphasis on those triple axels that seem de riguer today. (Forgive the absence of the usual jargon: I’m quite the ignoramus and outsider when it comes to figure skating. Or any athletics, for that matter.)

I suppose the growing trend towards greater athleticism with the years was to be expected. Yet, there’s an uplifting je ne sais quoi I feel when watching Dorothy Hamill on the ice. There’s that endearing modesty and shyness, and a kind of service to something greater than herself.

All that is lost in the more narcissistic focus in some of the more recent athletic champions. These days, you witness more bluster and boastfulness, even in those simple, fist-pumping gestures of winners.

By my own sense, this egocentricity and public emotion-baring may have taken off during the “Me decade” of the ‘90s. It only went for bloat in our current time, with these readily available “selfies” and unbounded self-promotion on the world wide web. All abetted by the attention-hungry media (legacy and social, both).

Going back to the skating rink, there are also the more pleasant musical selections then. (Yes, my cultural generational bias is showing.) Interesting choice of the thrilling classic film score by Erich Wolfgang Korngold in Dorothy’s number above, a work that dates back to her parents’ own childhood years.

2.

Whew! This ethereal one gave me chills!

It’s a contemporary musical choice in the video below. Note, though, that it’s a quietly magnificent, quasi-Catholic hymn written in the classical style by Andrew Lloyd Webber: Pie Jesu (from his Requiem Mass).

ANDREW LLYOD WEBBER - “PIE JESU” by SARAH BRIGHTMAN ~ DOROTHY HAMILL - 39 - 1996

These enchanting performances by Dorothy Hamill may represent some of the last vestiges of America 1.0: the old America the world knew and admired. Thank goodness for these films and footage that give some evidence of the country’s past goodness and greatness.

Many think that things went rapidly downhill soon after the assassination of John F Kennedy by those who shall not be named.

And yes, we are not so naive to deny that much ugliness and evil were taking place even then, especially in the shadows; but it wasn’t all on blatant, proud display. There was still a general sense of shame about such things. Unlike the widespread, shameful shamelessness afflicting the majority in high positions today.

Quo vadis, America 2.0?

[Thanks for putting up with another rambling rant by an old-fashioned fuddy-duddy.]

