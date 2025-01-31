Just shooting the breeze here… so ‘tisn’t a real serious “essay” or some such.

I may be crazy or something, but I’m starting to seriously think of going back to using a “real” film camera once more.

Well, blame it on this Note that showed up almost randomly in my feed a few days ago. 👇🏼

So, I was thinking of this old Pentax K1000 that I have in my other place (located in a different state far away from me). If and when I get my hands on it again, I plan to use it with all seriousness.

This Pentax served me well for a few years. It was completely mechanical, except for the light meter, which needed a battery to work. I did learn the basic principles of photography, things like exposure bracketing, adjusting shutter speed versus aperture, etc.. Stuff that hasn’t addled my brain in, literally, decades, and concepts that have withered away to nothingness in my now-lazy brain, so spoiled by the convenience of e-everything.

Made of actual metal, that camera body was solid and dense. With its slim profile, it felt nice and tight in one’s hands. Alas, it also made rapid contact with concrete and asphalt surfaces on a couple of occasions, thanks to owner’s carelessness — and had nothing to show for it other than a tiny scratch or two! I’d read somewhere that this Pentax body could survive being run over by a tank! True or not, I sure can believe it.

There’s also a 300-mm Sigma lens for it tucked away somewhere. Too bad that long lens saw little use, since the digital camera was starting to make big inroads by the late 1990s-early 2000s. Like so many others, I switched over to the undoubtedly more convenient and lighter digital thingies soon enough.

But why a Pentax? Well, it was a much less expensive yet still a high-quality brand of SLR (single-lens reflex) camera that (I believe) was still made in Japan. I thought that, being a novice to SLRs, a Nikon or Canon would just be too good, too expensive, for a beginner like me. (The only camera I’d ever owned before was a compact 110 pocket one whose brand I now forget. It gave surprisingly good photos, too, belying its utter simplicity.)

What I now appreciate is that using this SLR forced me to pay attention to what I was doing: what the subject matter was, how did I want to frame it, what was the focus of the picture, and what adjustments I needed to make to achieve that result, etc.. It sure took more “brain work” to get the results right, but I never did this long enough for it to become second nature.

In contrast, it seems that these uber-easy smartphone cameras have made me almost absent-minded when taking pictures, as I rush to “capture” a “precious moment” or “perfect scenery,” all while losing appreciation of the same, thanks to a kind of restlessness and impatience to “record it for posterity.” And what happens afterwards? The photos sit in my phone, hardly ever to be viewed again (unless someone else asks to look at them). That might not be the case for others, but this sad state of things sums up my “relationship” with my digital photos. They are so easy to take, inexpensive (free!!) and oh-so-numerous, that they don’t seem to hold as much value as did all my photos taken with the old film cameras.

Are convenience and instant gratification really all they’re cracked up to be?

The next question is: will I be setting up a dark room to develop my own prints? The long-ago beau did that as a young fellow using B&W Ilford film, and I’d toyed with the idea briefly back in the day. Way back in the 1950s, a late uncle, a photography bug, did his own developing, and those old, real B&W photo prints that have survived to this day remain of unsurpassed quality.

I haven’t the foggiest notion about the logistics on this for an amateur today, but might it be too expensive to do so, what with the special chemicals one needs to buy (are they still available for purchase by the general public?)?

Well, just found this! How about that? Apparently, there’s this photography lab called The Darkroom, that just so happens to be located in Southern California!

Hmm….

(Next thing you know, I might start using an Underwood manual typewriter again! Just like I did for my college term papers!

Hmm….)

Well, all this mulling and memories could just be yet more loony tunes born of nostalgia and romanticism … or maybe, one aspect of life might just become a tad more exciting if I do go the analog picture-taking route again?

😁 📷 🎞️ 🎶

