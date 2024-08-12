One way, perhaps, to understand in a more profound and mystical way the character of Spanish Catholicism, her art and architecture—including the exquisite beauty of Spain’s great cathedrals—is by listening to the music written by the great Spanish composer, on a par with the Italian master, Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina (who may have been his teacher at one time):

(Link to Gramophone Magazine article)

👇 The featured video below is a wonderful British documentary film from 2012.

Odd to say in previous decades, but am thankful that the BBC producers avoided the annoying PC wont to de-emphasize Victoria’s Catholic faith in the creation of his works. It would make absolutely zero sense, since his Catholicism so thoroughly informed his compositions. The respectful depiction of Catholicism in the art and music in Victoria’s day is commendable as well. I doubt such an honestly spoken documentary film would be conceived—not to mention, made at all—in the West today.

Musical works are presented without being prematurely cut off, too, making this like a choral concert just for the listener’s pleasure.

ENJOY!

God's Composer: Tomás Luis de Victoria (2012)

Simon Russell Beale continues his Sacred Music journey in this special celebration marking the 400th anniversary of the death of the great Spanish Renaissance composer Tomas Luis de Victoria. In exploring the extraordinary world of this intensely spiritual man - musician, priest and mystic - Simon's travels take him to some of Spain's most stunning locations, from the ancient fortified city of Avila, with its medieval walls and glorious cathedral, to the magnificent El Escorial palace, where Philip II would listen to Victoria's music though a small door leading off his bedroom directly to the high altar of the Basilica. In Madrid, Simon explores the dramatic religious paintings of Victoria's contemporary El Greco in the Prado Museum and visits the convent of Las Descalzas Reales, named after the barefoot nuns who worshipped there and where Victoria spent the final three decades of his life as choirmaster and organist. The music is specially performed by Harry Christophers and The Sixteen in the church of San Antonio de los Alemanes, a hidden baroque jewel built in Victoria's lifetime in the heart of Madrid.

Interesting (and ironic) that it’s a fine British vocal ensemble, The Sixteen with Harry Christophers, that enthusiastically promotes Victoria’s sublime music today.

To its credit, the film also spends some time on another devoted Catholic artist and a contemporary of Victoria, El Greco.

Catholic Revival (“Counter-Reformation”)

Victoria’s music was part of the 16th-century Catholic revival, whose aim was to buttress Catholic doctrine and teachings. This is a period known to the rest of the non-Catholic world (and most others today) as “the Counter-Reformation,” — even as many of the reforms within the Church actually predated the Protestant Reformation. (But the “victors” in history are the ones who write the books. Oh, well.)

Ávila and Her Daughter, the Saint

As noted in the film, Victoria’s hometown of Ávila was also that of the great Catholic saint and mystic, the Carmelite nun and reformer, and Doctor of the Church: Saint Teresa of Ávila (a.k.a. Saint Teresa of Jesus). She also played a significant role in Victoria’s professional as well as religious life.

The Walls of Ávila

(‘Twas an overcast day, completing the picture of beautiful bleakness of the place. 2 015, personal collection.)

→ To read more about Saint Teresa of Ávila (and see more photographs from the same collection), click HERE .

ADDITIONAL LINKS:

→ Biography in English on a Spanish website can be found HERE. A chronology of his life in the historical context can be found HERE, but only in Spanish, as the English version has not materialized.

→ Another good biographical page is HERE.

CODA.

In a small instance of God’s sense of humor, it would be a close Spanish friend—a self-professed atheist—who would introduce me to the music of Tomás Luis de Victoria. That was a long while ago, back when I was a pitiful, lost-in-the-wilderness, non-practising Catholic, too.

My appreciation of Victoria’s music has only grown with the re-naissance of my own Catholic faith.

Leave a comment