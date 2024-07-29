LISTEN to Christine Watkins. (Not really necessary to view it.)

So, what can Catholics, Olympic athletes, and every decent person of good moral standing possibly do?

Christine has some suggestions.

(For those who might be wondering: No, I did not watch the spectacle at all, but only glanced at stills posted on social media. And I mostly listened to Christine Watkins above, barely looking at the images.)

On July 26, 2024, France, the “Eldest Daughter of the Church,” staged the worst international public blasphemy yet directed against Christianity — specifically, Catholicism.

Freemasons (and their wicked, related ilk) have been trying to finish that nation’s moral collapse and devastation ever since they deployed the French Revolution over 200 years ago. (By the by, through the Bolsheviks, they also did the same thing to Russia in the early 20th century.)

Of course, they want to mock us in such a high-profile fashion.

Complete with a blatantly condescending “apology”.

But — Hallelujah! for the Basilica of Sacré Coeur de Montmartre! (Note: Built on the city’s highest point, the Basilica gives you a panoramic view of Paris. Conversely, you can see the Basilica from many points in the city.)

Does it not make you wonder why these demoniacs choose to attack, in particular, the Catholic Church, of all the faiths out there?

Yet — are the rest of us in the Church entirely absolved of guilt for committing blasphemy, too?

Maybe we also need to look at our own actions first.

The above blasphemy, back-to-back with THIS egregious domestic spectacle — and everything implied by that mockery of our Congress critters’ (save for a scant few souls) slave status — all happened within the same week. What a week, hey?

Clearly, God is allowing all these awful events to take place.

Why do you think that is?

(And there is a God, regardless of how much even the “spiritual but not religious crowd” that I used to [embarrassingly] belong to tries to avoid or deny it. Hope and pray that they are genuine seekers who just haven’t yet completed their lifelong spiritual life journey towards the Truth.)

Finally:

Remember!

20 Now the law entered in that sin might abound. And where sin abounded, grace did more abound. 21 That as sin hath reigned to death: so also grace might reign by justice unto life everlasting, through Jesus Christ our Lord.

Romans 5

