“Les anges dans nos campagnes” - French Christmas Carol (Gloria in excelsis Deo)

Dec 22, 2023 “Les anges dans nos campagnes” or “Gloria in excelsis Deo” is a french Christmas carol published in 1842 from uncertain origins (maybe from Languedoc or Lorraine) and arranged by Louis Lambillotte, the lyrics were adapted in various versions and languages. Merry Christmas !



“Les anges dans nos campagnes” ou “Gloria in excelsis Deo” est un cantique de Noël publié en 1842 dont les origines restent incertaines (peut-être du Languedoc ou de Lorraine) et ayant été arrangé par Louis Lambillotte. Les paroles ont été adaptés en différentes versions et langues. Joyeux Noël !



I preferred not to map this chant since I wasn’t keen about hiding paintings. And Catholicism is universal after all.



=========================================

-Lyrics : Anonymous

-Arrangement : Louis Lambillotte

-Performer : L’Accroche-Choeur, ensemble vocal Fribourg (1997)

Gaza :

Celebrating Christmas again at Holy Family Parish.

Despite more than 2 years of “israeli” mass murder and industrial-scale destruction.

.

Latest update from Fr. Romanelli

“We must celebrate because Our Redeemer was born. … History has not been the same since Christ was born!”

Desde Gaza: ¡Feliz Navidad! [24 Dic] - Cristianos en Gaza - P Gabriel Romanelli

Bethlehem:

Cardinal Pizzaballa comes for an apostolic visit.

Bethlehem lights up Christmas tree amid hopes for economic recovery

(Video is cued up to when the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, is introduced and about to give his Christmas message.

The procession into the Church of the Nativity begins at 42:45.)

Christmas in Bethlehem and its beautiful atmosphere of joy and light!

Cardinal Pizzaballa, Christmas Message, Bethlehem 2025

“Today, you are giving, not just to the Holy Land, to the world, what is the message of Christmas: … today, I see in Bethlehem — light! … you and me, we are the light, because we decided to be light! And the light of Bethlehem is the light of the world.

And I bring to you the greetings, the prayer, the hug of our brothers and sisters from Gaza!

I saw in Gaza a disaster there, the situation there is really catastrophic. But I saw there also the desire of life. In the midst of nothing, they are able to celebrate, to enjoy, despite everything….”

Elsewhere in the Levant:

Christians & Muslims sing “Silent Night” in Lebanon:

