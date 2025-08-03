NOTE TO SUBSCRIBERS: Article may be truncated in your email. Please click through to read the whole piece.

When governments do nothing, are inutile bystanders, or are even supporters of the evil Israelis in their nearly-two-year genocidal action against the Palestinians in Gaza, then people are moved to take action on their own, such as this new flotilla mission.

Previous flotillas having been stopped at sea by Israel, a much larger international maritime coalition is now being organized: the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF).

What is “sumud”?

Understanding the word thru this article:

CONTINUE READING: CLICK HERE

Who are they, the GSF?

Website: Global Sumud Flotilla

Twitter: Global Sumud Flotilla

Please consider helping out with a donation, if it be your wont:

https://chuffed.org/project/138809-global-sumud-flotilla

You can also join as a volunteer (click on screencap):

DELEGATIONS FROM ACROSS THE WORLD

Delegations from 39 countries have already committed to sail to Gaza as part of the largest maritime mission to break Israel's illegal siege.

(Very good! The countries in green in the map below are included! CLICK ON SCREENCAP to learn more.)

Hoping and praying for the Sumud Global Flotilla’s greater success!

🙏🏼 🕊️

