I did expect the Muslims in the Philippines to head the delegation, as shown in the quote below. Not surprisingly, the Muslim-majority Indonesians and Malaysians in Southeast Asia are participating in the Global Sumud Flotilla effort.

Yet, where are the “moral” Catholics on this issue?

(Still brainwashed to remain supportive of Israel — at least by longstanding and dominant US media influence, to be sure — but hope that is changing for some who are letting the scales fall from their eyes. Many are ignorant of the facts still.)

Asia-Pacific activists ready to set sail with largest-ever Gaza aid flotilla

August 24, 2025

It also isn’t about winning or losing the battle — it’s about taking action.

May God bless, guide, and protect the good people in this campaign, who represent the majority of us who are unable to take more direct action against this appalling example of grave evil. 🙏🏼

