I did not listen to Mel Gibson’s highly publicized interview with Joe Rogan.

For one, his views on things do not matter to me. For another, he is certainly not a source for Catholic theological guidance, either; for that, there are many excellent books, videos, and talks easily available to anyone online.

However, the few tidbits I did happen to catch by chance on social media did get me shaking my head in disagreement. (An hour or more of this, and I might’ve needed an anti-nausea pill!)

What was of concern is that most of Rogan’s non-Catholic audience (and even some poorly catechized Catholics) may just mistakenly assume that every bit that Gibson says here about the Catholic Church is a common view accepted and held by a good number of faithful Catholics.

Not so, just to be clear.

Especially that bit questioning of the legitimacy of the current Pope and the previous post-Vatican II Popes including John XXIII.

Know this: notwithstanding rightfully deserved kudos for his fine and phenomenally successful (if thoroughly agonizing-to-view) The Passion of the Christ, actor-director Mel Gibson, does not speak for the Pope, the hierarchy of the Catholic Church, nor for most of her faithful members.

He is a good filmmaker who just seems to have a mind captured by strange, irrational views on certain aspects of the Church. (Pure speculation by me, but it could just be part of an attempt on Gibson’s part to explain some disturbing things he sees happening within the Church right now.)

In the back-and-forth with Rogan, Gibson may not have said it explicitly, but it was clear that he believed in Sedevacantism, which is —

. . . the belief that the papal office is currently vacant, that any person claiming to fill such office was not validly elected, and that the Roman Catholic Church is currently without a sitting Pope. More specifically, it refers to the traditionalist Catholic belief that all popes since the 1958 death of Pius XII are illegitimate.

In professing (or strongly suggesting that he does) thus in so many words, Gibson speaks only for a small minority of a select minority of Catholics — those who prefer to assist at the Traditional Latin Mass over the more common Novus Ordo (New Mass).

In just under 45 minutes, Joe masterfully and unequivocally demolishes the whole Sedevacantist “theology.” He highlights its many logical inconsistencies and non-sequiturs calmly and methodically.

It isn’t that complicated, really, unless one is afflicted with willful, invincible ignorance and ill logic.

Simply put, it’s also schismatic.

And to be thus is a danger to one’s own soul.

How so? See below.

For those wanting to go more in-depth into this subject matter, this succinct book details all the facts about the Church vis-a-vis Sedevacantism:

By the Editors of Quanta Cura Press

[ EXCERPTS ]

My take? Better to focus less on these Church distractions and confusions, and devote more time to studying, understanding and strenthening your actual faith through learning from great Catholics like Archbishop Fulton J Sheen (see this collection), the Doctors of the Church like St Teresa of Avila (take a gander at this incredible compendium!), Pope Benedict XVI (complete listing of writings here!), a Catholic Study Bible, and the Catholic Catechism — just for starters.

Look more to preparing your own soul (and that of loved ones) for eternal salvation in the light of Christ, because, sooner or later, we will all be shuffling off this mortal coil.

And that is our ultimate goal as Catholics.

*Trivia: For those wondering about the source of that phrase in the second part of the title, CLICK HERE.

BONUS:

For those interested: especially vis-a-vis the SSPX (Society of St Pius X), Schism and Sedevacantism - w.r.t. the late Bp Williamson.

EMJ’s opinions on Sedevacantism may raise hackles in some listeners — but he is not wrong, if one thinks rationally and logically here.

