Ghassan Kanafani & ABC Journalist, Beirut, 1970: Re "... conversation between the sword & the neck..."

ABOUT THE VIDEO CLIP ABOVE:

Sep 10, 2025

In 1970, Palestinian author and politician Ghassan Kanafani, who was the spokesman for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), was interviewed by ABC journalist Richard Carleton in Beirut. At the time, a civil war was raging between the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), led by Yasser Arafat, and the Jordanian Armed Forces, commanded by King Hussein. The conflict centred on whether Jordan would be governed by the PLO or remain under the Hashemite Monarchy. The war led to the deaths of thousands, predominantly Palestinians, and concluded with the expulsion of the PLO leadership and fighters to Lebanon.



In 1972, Kanafani and his niece were killed in a car bombing carried out by Mossad.



Video for educational and documentary purposes.

Helpful chapter breakdown (from a comment on the video):

Key Takeaways for quick navigation:

00:01 🇱🇧 Beirut’s French Colonial Influence

- Description: The section discusses the French colonial influence on Beirut and its transformation into a Westernized Arab capital.

- Beirut’s Westernization under French colonial rule.

00:13 Beirut’s Decline as a Financial Hub

- Description: This section explains how the Middle East turmoil has impacted Beirut’s status as a financial capital, leading to the decline of the banking business.

- Middle East turmoil affecting Beirut’s financial status.

01:10 Palestinian Guerrilla Movements in Beirut

- Description: The focus here is on Palestinian guerrilla movements in Beirut, their legitimacy, and their impact on the city.

- The legitimacy and organization of Palestinian guerrilla movements in Beirut.

01:50 🇵🇸 Ghassan Kanafani and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine

- Description: Ghassan Kanafani, the leader of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, discusses the organization’s objectives and their fight against both Zionists and reactionary Arabs.

- Kanafani’s views on the Popular Front’s objectives and their stance in the conflict.

03:02 Possibility of Peace Talks

- Description: The discussion centers on the possibility of peace talks with Israelis and why the organization is reluctant to engage in such talks.

- The organization’s reluctance to engage in peace talks with Israelis and their reasons.

04:20 Talking to Israeli Leaders

- Description: The section explores the idea of talking to Israeli leaders and why the organization perceives it as a conversation between the sword and the neck.

- The organization’s view on engaging in conversations with Israeli leaders.

05:01 Palestinian Liberation Struggle

- Description: The conversation delves into the importance of the Palestinian liberation struggle and how it is seen as essential to Palestinians’ rights and dignity.

- The significance of the Palestinian liberation struggle for Palestinians.

05:28 Views on Arab Governments

- Description: The section presents the organization’s stance on different types of Arab governments, categorizing them as reactionaries or the military petty bourgeoisie governments.

- The organization’s categorization of Arab governments and their opposition to certain types.

06:09 Aircraft Hijacking and Its Justification

- Description: The discussion revolves around the hijacking of aircraft and the organization’s view that it was a correct action.

- The organization’s perspective on the hijacking of aircraft and its justification.

About Kanafani, taken from this article :

For him, literature and resistance were inseparable, and armed struggle was not a deviation but a necessity. He understood the rifle and the pen not as opposites but as twin instruments of liberation. Any attempt to sanitize his legacy by downplaying this reality does a disservice to the clarity with which he spoke—and acted—on the necessity of resistance in all its forms.

Exasperating to hear Carleton’s skewed line of questioning, and the particular framing of the situation for the Palestinians. (They are living in Beirut as refugees from their rightful land which terrorist interlopers who are aided and financed mainly by the US have stolen from them.)

But Kanafani is too smart to fall into the traps.

Note that it isn’t my place — nor anyone else’s who isn’t a Palestinian — to tell them how they should carry out their existential battle against that satanic entity, USrael.

Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable.

~ John F Kennedy

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