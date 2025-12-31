FIRST LISTEN TO THIS, WHICH AIRED WAY BACK IN 2017:

Back then, the explosive facts were already “broadcast” on the web via the Joe Rogan Show.

In just under 4 minutes, Abby makes a shocking revelation about how life really is today for Palestinians in the Occupied West Bank, in Occupied Palestine.

[Note: For those who care, a few expletives are used.]

AND, JUST FOR FUN — OR, SO-CALLED “BALANCE” —

Read an online post from 2024 claiming that what Abby told Joe Rogan were lies.

Irony escapes the writer, a happily mendacious sort who entitles his blog, “25 Years of Honest Reporting.”

But it’s all good since this is for consumption by the unwitting ‘non-non-Irish’. (People who read the brilliant and witty Donald Jeffries will understand this new vocabulary of “non-Irish”.)

(Scroll around 3/4 of the way down on that “Honest Reporting” page for the bit about Abby):

In 2017, Joe Rogan hosted independent journalist and former Russia Today host Abby Martin on his podcast, giving her a platform to spread her anti-Israel libels and misinformation.

https://honestreporting.com/joe-rogans-troubling-anti-israel-podcast-episodes/

WATCH:

Abby Martin’s 2019 Documentary Film, Gaza Fights for Freedom

Soon after I woke up to the reality of Palestinian oppression via apartheid rule, arbitrary imprisonment, torture, and murder — besides theft of houses, land, uprooting of generations-old olive trees — several months even before the October 7, 2023 events ginned up by “israel” — I saw this film by Abby Martin, produced just a few years before.

It was yet another vital source of information on the facts of apartheid military rule under which Palestinians live in the Occupied Palestine Territory known as the West Bank.

Be prepared to weep as you watch this. It is both angering and thoroughly heart-wrenching in many parts.

Glad Abby has continued to give the general public free access to this film.

(Runtime: ~ 1 hour 24 mins)

Empire Files

May 9, 2021

Gaza Fights For Freedom (2019) | Full Documentary | Directed by Abby Martin

