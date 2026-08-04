Game, Set, Match - and a Historic Win!

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Scenes below (and above) are from today’s fantastic second half of the final at the Mubadala DC Open in Washington, DC. An unremitting rain had interrupted the match mid-play yesterday, and the second half had to be pushed to today.

Young Philippine tennis sensation Alexandra “Alex” Eala made history today by winning a professional tennis singles title — something no other Filipino, male or female, has ever achieved before.

That’s not the full story; it’s also the caliber of the opponents whom she took down, one after another, en route to the finals and the WTA500 title trophy:

To win one’s inaugural title at a 500-level tournament, played two rungs below the Grand Slams, is impressive enough, but Eala rolled through a rugged draw that included defending champion and U.S. Open finalist Leylah Fernandez, four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, world No. 10 Elina Svitolina and Pegula, the world No. 3.

Her uncle had this to say earlier:

And this, just after the match got interrupted by unremitting rain yesterday:

Yes, okay, to respond to her relentless (and weird) critics: the Mubadala DC Open might not be a Grand Slam — but it’s a truly significant WTA tournament just two tiers below the 2000-point Grand Slams: this one is worth 500 points for the winner. This achievement brings Eala’s rank from a previous high of 28 up to 20. (See chart below.)

Thing is, anyone who watched even just her matches in this DC tournament starting with last Tuesday’s game against Zheng Qinwin (CH) could notice the improvement in Alex’s playing over the week! She’s such a fast learner!

LIVE WTA RANKING:

Today’s Mubadala DC Open Final started yesterday, but the continuous heavy rain and thunderstorms forced a suspension of the match and pushed resumption of play to today, Monday, August 3.

And what a historic day it was.

Fearless Tennis!

That sweet moment!

Finally free to open the emotional floodgates, after keeping that stoic game face on for hours.

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Here’s one summary on how it all went down:

One tennis coach’s live , excited, running commentary on Alex’s thrilling game today (with British couple, Dan and Katie, tremendously big fans of Alex).

The strategy that made the Queen of Tennis unstoppable

WATCH THE FULL MATCH:

(Official full-match video has yet to be uploaded, so this will do for now.

Not sure how long this will stay up, so watch it now! )

Match HIGHLIGHTS only:

Jessica Pegula vs. Alexandra Eala | 2026 Washington, DC Final | WTA Match Highlights

Some interesting clips:

Classy words from world #3, Jessica Pegula, who is the latest Top 10 player to be toppled by Alex.

Family first! Alex’s victory speech.

Not too many such speeches begin by thanking family. Her coach Joan Bosch seems just like family, too.

After going over to hug her coach, Joan Bosch…

Alex Eala Calls Her Dad and Cries After Defeating Jessica Pegula | Wash DC Open Final

Again, putting this win in proper perspective:

Congratulatory tweets from some tennis greats:

Martina!

Boris!

On Instagram, too?

A most fitting slogan…

… associated with Eala (printed on a special T-shirt created by a Manila designer for Nike, Eala’s sponsor). It was published in a tweet in the original Tagalog/Filipino by Tennis Channel: “Kapag lumago, hindi na hihinto.”

Translation: “Once it grows, it’s not going to stop.”

And, for tennis geeks out there, here are a few good post-match analyses:

(A flub by Nic at 5:27 - He says, “Eala locked in … and broke Eala, won the second set.”)

→ For those who keep saying that Eala wins only because her opponents are just playing poorly against her, Nic has THIS to say.

Intuitive Tennis:

Coach Adrian:

On Eala’s ‘elite game’: interesting intuition and flawless execution of her tactical game

A cool reaction:

By Cristian:

Pre-complete match reaction:

Alex Eala needs MORE respect! 😤 Toronto Preview + Predictions

Post-match reaction:

What Alex Eala did in D.C. was SCARY 😨

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