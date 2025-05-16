Found this delightful thing at an antique shop in Southern California some two years ago.

Printed in the USA in 1949, it’s a long, colorful, accordion-like, folding prayer card that teaches the little ones how to pray the Our Father. It bears the Imprimatur of the Bishop of Providence (R. I., I presume?). When folded flat, it’s 9 cm tall by 5 cm wide.

Love the loveliness and innocence that shine through in these older thingies, reflecting the ordered social mores of the day.

This is also the version of the Our Father that we learned as children decades ago, which I still recite today.

For some unfathomable reason, following Vatican II, they decided to replace the word, “trespass,” with “sin”. In more recent years, it’s reverted back to “trespass” (thank goodness!).

