A small snapshot of life in Asia from 50+ years ago, as documented in a slim and smaller (27x21 cm) Sunday magazine published in Hong Kong for the Southeast Asian market. If I recall correctly, it came as a Sunday supplement to The Manila Times (1898 - present).

Enjoy a few pages from The Asia Magazine, which our parents subscribed to. (A bit pricier than regular local papers’ mags, but always interesting for its wider geographic scope.)

Found this issue while clearing out the old family house.

THE ASIA MAGAZINE

For release the week of February 13, 1972.

Cover page:

Inside cover: with editorial: the birth of Bangladesh!

Cover story: on “air hostess”’ fashions. (No such thing as male “flight attendants” back in the day.)

Another article:

Sapporo, Japan

A couple of ads.

KLM - the airline is still around today.

National was a respected Japanese electronics brand, like Sony.

The last page.

Ah, the memories come flooding back! Although I can now read the articles with a deeper understanding of the day’s social, political, cultural and historical context.

Hope you enjoyed this little “time travel” via a magazine mini-excursion.

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