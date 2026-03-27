An Observer’s Substack

An Observer’s Substack

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Celia Farber's avatar
Celia Farber
4h

Wonderful! I Love the writing style. Very interesting about the bones and how they handled it. And that tape recorder/radio ad! Definitely enjoyed your excursion to the past. Would love to see more.

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Frontera Lupita's avatar
Frontera Lupita
2h

Looks totally like a publication from the early 70’s. Very cool!

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