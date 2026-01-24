Friday Flashback: "Cucurrucu Paloma" [CAETANO VELOSO]
Brazilian singer-composer-musician Caetano Veloso uniquely brings out a vulnerability and profound sadness in this song.
It’s a gentle and deeply moving arrangement of this 1950s vintage Mexican song about lovesickness that has become a modern classic. It veers off from the well-travelled mariachi style adopted by most other singers.
Then, there’s that exquisitely sombre cello shedding tears as it plays….
Scene is taken from Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar’s movie, Hable con ella / Talk to Her (2002).
LYRICS IN THE ORIGINAL SPANISH AND ENGLISH TRANSLATION BELOW VIDEO.
Caetano Veloso - Cucurrucucu Paloma / Hable Con Ella
Cucurrucucu Paloma
Dicen que por las noches
No más se le iba en puro llorar
Dicen que no comía
No más se le iba en puro tomar
Juran que el mismo cielo
Se estremecía al oír su llanto
Cómo sufria por ella
Que hasta en su muerte la fue llamando:
Ay, ay, ay, ay, ay cantaba
Ay, ay, ay, ay, ay gemía
Ay, ay, ay, ay, ay cantaba
De pasión mortal moría
Que una paloma triste
Muy de mañana le va a cantar
A la casita sola
Con sus puertitas de par en par
Juran que esa paloma
No es otra cosa más que su alma
Que todavía espera
A que regrese la desdichada
Cucurrucucú paloma, cucurrucucú no llores
Las piedras jamás, paloma
¿Qué van a saber de amores?
ENGLISH TRANSLATION:
They say that at night
He would just cry
They say he didn’t eat
He would just drink
They swear that the same sky
Would tremble upon hearing his cry
How he suffered for her
That even in his death he kept calling her
Ay, ay, ay, ay, ay
He sang
Ay, ay, ay, ay, ay
He moaned
Ay, ay, ay, ay, ay
He sang
He died of mortal passion
That a sad dove
Will sing to him very early in the morning
To the little house alone
With its doors wide open
They swear that this dove
Is nothing more than his soul
That still waits for her
For the unfortunate one to return
Cucurrucucú dove, cucurrucucú don't cry
Stones never, dove
What are they going to know about love?