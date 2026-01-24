Brazilian singer-composer-musician Caetano Veloso uniquely brings out a vulnerability and profound sadness in this song.

It’s a gentle and deeply moving arrangement of this 1950s vintage Mexican song about lovesickness that has become a modern classic. It veers off from the well-travelled mariachi style adopted by most other singers.

Then, there’s that exquisitely sombre cello shedding tears as it plays….

Scene is taken from Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar’s movie, Hable con ella / Talk to Her (2002).

LYRICS IN THE ORIGINAL SPANISH AND ENGLISH TRANSLATION BELOW VIDEO.

Caetano Veloso - Cucurrucucu Paloma / Hable Con Ella

Cucurrucucu Paloma

Dicen que por las noches

No más se le iba en puro llorar

Dicen que no comía

No más se le iba en puro tomar

Juran que el mismo cielo

Se estremecía al oír su llanto

Cómo sufria por ella

Que hasta en su muerte la fue llamando:

Ay, ay, ay, ay, ay cantaba

Ay, ay, ay, ay, ay gemía

Ay, ay, ay, ay, ay cantaba

De pasión mortal moría



Que una paloma triste

Muy de mañana le va a cantar

A la casita sola

Con sus puertitas de par en par

Juran que esa paloma

No es otra cosa más que su alma

Que todavía espera

A que regrese la desdichada

Cucurrucucú paloma, cucurrucucú no llores

Las piedras jamás, paloma

¿Qué van a saber de amores?



ENGLISH TRANSLATION:

They say that at night

He would just cry

They say he didn’t eat

He would just drink

They swear that the same sky

Would tremble upon hearing his cry

How he suffered for her

That even in his death he kept calling her

Ay, ay, ay, ay, ay

He sang

Ay, ay, ay, ay, ay

He moaned

Ay, ay, ay, ay, ay

He sang

He died of mortal passion

That a sad dove

Will sing to him very early in the morning

To the little house alone

With its doors wide open

They swear that this dove

Is nothing more than his soul

That still waits for her

For the unfortunate one to return

Cucurrucucú dove, cucurrucucú don't cry

Stones never, dove

What are they going to know about love?



