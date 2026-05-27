French 🇫🇷 vs. English 🇬🇧 (& American 🇺🇸)

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Mums / Moms.

(This could apply at least to typical Spanish and Asian moms, too.)

Meet colleagues, Ann (English) and Claire (French):

And, the offscreen coworker, Luca:

“I don’t understand what is happening!” - Claire

Memorable Claire lines:

“Ahead of what — the sun?”

“That’s a ‘tomorrow’ problem.”

“Cheese will always win.”

And then, there are those “requisite,” “holiday” celebrations and merrymaking.

At work.

Some may disagree with my scoff (especially extroverts, who seem to genuinely enjoy things like this), but to me, the sketch below captures so accurately what these “holidays” have now become in our lives. They’ve even invaded our work hours and spaces.

These things are also “aggressive” (as Claire rightly observes), and in the larger context, that’s not accidental. People are persuaded into buying excessive “stuff” to “celebrate,” which surely keeps the “holiday” industry in the black — even, thriving. That’s why they’re over-commercialized. There’s the relentless media promotion of “must-haves” and “must-dos” assaulting you at every turn.

Frankly, that’s a big part of the daily life stresses. This one comes from the constant “hustle” culture. It’s part of the saturating consumerism here that’s been wearing down some of us for years. They’re always selling us something — the (so-called) “news,” disaster stories, celebrity gossip, latest fashions, cars, junk food, vacation “experiences,” and not the least, fear (and that needs its own article altogether ).

Perfect Claire lines:

I like love. I don’t like scheduled emotions.”

(Below, Luca and the broken cafetière are mentioned … again.)

CLICK HERE TO VIEW MORE.

Based on these clips (which many agree tell real-life truths amid the pointed humor), the evidence is in as to why the US (as well as its historical “parent,” the UK) fail as miserably as they can to provide environments for nurturing authentic human health, happiness and satisfaction, whether at work or outside of it. (And French culture might also offer some refuge for the introvert in select but vital ways.)

One thing suggested by many of these videos is that one needs to learn so many unwritten rules of social behavior before one can expect half-decent treatment from the French. Maybe so, and perhaps, true in certain circles and circumstances. For us, we’ve had a few, significant happy encounters with them in which following such “rules” was not apparent; and yet they were gracious, generous and kind, anyway. (One basic “rule,” though, is that the common social courtesies count a lot — so be ready with those “Bonjour”s and “Au revoir”s, just for starters).

So shoot me for even suggesting this: might this saner life-work “balance” have something to do with the centuries of Catholic culture and traditions or civilization that has, in effect, begotten the more forgiving, less rigid social characteristics of the French, Spaniards, Italians, and Latin Americans (among others) in certain aspects of life? As opposed to that in the more utilitarian and efficiency-driven life in Protestant lands?

Are there other possible explanations for this curious difference, too?

ONE VIEW, FRANCE 24 : “WHAT IT’S REALLY LIKE TO WORK IN FRANCE”

Some decidedly odd remarks by the guest. He calls the typical worker’s alleged contempt for their patrons (bosses) as “unfortunate.” Same thing on the French disdain for the topic of money. Does he prefer that bosses should be adored and/or feared? Should chasing lots of money be overtly celebrated by all, following that mindset promoted by cultural agents in the hyper-consumerist-materialist US of A? Ah, because see how happy American workers/employees/professionals are today, for all these differences! (But it clearly isn’t about your happiness at all.)

I rather like the Labour Code of France, a good product of their own unique and also painful and bloody history. Yet, the segment seems to subtly celebrate some changes now taking place in the work culture that align more with those of the US and UK. Hélas, these pitiable developments may be inevitable, thanks to those “adjustments” being made in various economies affecting the whole world right now (controlled by the usual hidden suspects). (Heck, France 24 is just another globalist tool, anyway.)

Finally:

Big kudos to the truly bilingual and bicultural actress Angelique, 30-something creator of these videos, based in London. She is the writer as well as actor in all these hilariously accurate shorts.

The clips may be even doing a public service. They may just jump-start a health- and sanity-preserving initiative in some. Especially those who’ve always felt uneasy with these stressful set-ups, and wondering whether they had to accept them as just the “normal” way of doing thing. And that the fault was theirs if they felt no joy in conforming to them.

Some may feel hope thinking that there is, in fact, a better, more human way — if less “efficient” (supposedly; see program above) — to carry out proper work while also truly enjoying a reasonably good life, something that’s pretty standard in some parts of the world!

Of course, the French workers are also lucky to have had such sensible, human-centered policies codified into law working for them!

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