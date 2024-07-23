What’s up with Twitter?
My ridiculously small, barely visible account just got locked for no apparent reason. None given, anyway. Had to do a “prove you’re a human” test to unlock it.
And immediately after, this showed up:
What “reach”?
I have just over a hundred “followers,” and my original posts never get “liked” or retweeted.
I haven’t even been that active on the site, spending just 10, 15 mins a day there.
A few weeks ago, a bigger account suddenly messaged me to tell me that a lot of those bots were among my “followers”.
So the literal “red flag” label my teeny account just got is yet another bot limiting my visibility on Twitter.
Just glad I never bothered to pay Elon any (fiat) money to get those blue checks or something.
Seems that Substack remains the only place online where nothing (thus far, just speaking for myself) gets shadow-banned or censored.
Hope it stays that way.
Sorry to hear about what happened to you on Twitter. A similar thing happened to me when I finally took a leap of faith and published my very first Substack post on Memorial Day this year - within an hour of the posting Substack removed it and blocked my Substack homepage. When I inquired via their AI 'chat' I was informed that my post had been removed by the security and safety department, for suspicion of "phishing", and was pending review. After my repeated unsuccessful attempts over the next five days to get answers from Substack I finally received an email from them stating the algorithm had messed up, offered me an apology, reinstated my account as well as reposted my original Memorial Day Message.
What a cluster! The takeaway in all this seems to be we are headed not for a Digital Utopian World but in fact a Dystopian One, wherein nothing is as it seems, nothing can be trusted, including our own eyes and ears, and Ai is a base evil system. There is hope. More and more I'm seeing and hearing real people say we are in a war of evil vs Good. Many, including you and I, are returning, no, turning to, our Creator, to our Faith, for truth and light in the face of the Darkness that has befallen our world. The road is rough and times are increasingly uncertain, many have already perished, and I know I won't be around to see where and how it all ends up, but we know God Wins! God bless you with continued strength and resolve to say what you are lead to share.