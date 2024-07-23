What’s up with Twitter?

My ridiculously small, barely visible account just got locked for no apparent reason. None given, anyway. Had to do a “prove you’re a human” test to unlock it.

And immediately after, this showed up:

What “reach”?

I have just over a hundred “followers,” and my original posts never get “liked” or retweeted.

I haven’t even been that active on the site, spending just 10, 15 mins a day there.

A few weeks ago, a bigger account suddenly messaged me to tell me that a lot of those bots were among my “followers”.

So the literal “red flag” label my teeny account just got is yet another bot limiting my visibility on Twitter.

Just glad I never bothered to pay Elon any (fiat) money to get those blue checks or something.

Seems that Substack remains the only place online where nothing (thus far, just speaking for myself) gets shadow-banned or censored.

Hope it stays that way.

Leave a comment