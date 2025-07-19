Sharing an upbeat tune for this Friday to break up the dark and cynical mood of our day.

(A warm and happy feeling comes over me whenever I hear these radio hits from childhood. Older relatives — the teenagers — would get these songs on the cheaper, two-sided 45s to play at home and at food- and fun-filled dance parties.)

Remembering a huge hit by The Hollies , from the mid-Sixties.

The boys are making goofy faces in this video.

Nice to see Allan Clarke’s bright smile while singing this tune.

Those were still days of optimism, excitement, and hope for the younger generation, even as the standards of old were slowly being upended by changes and trends introduced stealthily by those diabolical social engineers.

LYRICS are posted below.

BUS STOP

(Music & lyrics by Graham Gouldman)

Bus stop, wet day, she's there, I say

Please share my umbrella

Bus stop, bus goes, she stays, love grows

Under my umbrella



All that summer we enjoyed it

Wind and rain and shine

That umbrella, we employed it

By August, she was mine



Every morning I would see her waiting at the stop

Sometimes she'd shopped and she would show me what she bought

Other people stared as if we were both quite insane

Someday my name and hers are going to be the same



That's the way the whole thing started

Silly but it's true

Thinkin' of a sweet romance

Beginning in a queue



Came the sun the ice was melting

No more sheltering now

Nice to think that that umbrella

Led me to a vow



Oh, the innocence and simplicity of those lyrics!

Note that the implied intention of the character singing the song was wholly honorable, to wit:

Nice to think that that umbrella

Led me to a vow

and —

Other people stared as if we were both quite insane

Someday my name and hers are going to be the same

Ah, those were such different times!

😁 🎵

