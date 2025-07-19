Sharing an upbeat tune for this Friday to break up the dark and cynical mood of our day.
(A warm and happy feeling comes over me whenever I hear these radio hits from childhood. Older relatives — the teenagers — would get these songs on the cheaper, two-sided 45s to play at home and at food- and fun-filled dance parties.)
Remembering a huge hit by The Hollies, from the mid-Sixties.
The boys are making goofy faces in this video.
Nice to see Allan Clarke’s bright smile while singing this tune.
Those were still days of optimism, excitement, and hope for the younger generation, even as the standards of old were slowly being upended by changes and trends introduced stealthily by those diabolical social engineers.
LYRICS are posted below.
BUS STOP
(Music & lyrics by Graham Gouldman)
Bus stop, wet day, she's there, I say
Please share my umbrella
Bus stop, bus goes, she stays, love grows
Under my umbrella
All that summer we enjoyed it
Wind and rain and shine
That umbrella, we employed it
By August, she was mine
Every morning I would see her waiting at the stop
Sometimes she'd shopped and she would show me what she bought
Other people stared as if we were both quite insane
Someday my name and hers are going to be the same
That's the way the whole thing started
Silly but it's true
Thinkin' of a sweet romance
Beginning in a queue
Came the sun the ice was melting
No more sheltering now
Nice to think that that umbrella
Led me to a vow
Every morning I would see her waiting at the stop
Sometimes she'd shopped and she would show me what she bought
Other people stared as if we were both quite insane
Someday my name and hers are going to be the same
Bus stop, wet day, she's there, I say
Please share my umbrella
Bus stop, bus goes, she stays, love grows
Under my umbrella
All that summer we enjoyed it
Wind and rain and shine
That umbrella, we employed it
By August, she was mine
Oh, the innocence and simplicity of those lyrics!
Note that the implied intention of the character singing the song was wholly honorable, to wit:
Nice to think that that umbrella
Led me to a vow
and —
Other people stared as if we were both quite insane
Someday my name and hers are going to be the same
Ah, those were such different times!
The summer before I started my freshman high school year. Good grief.
I love that song and I loved The Hollies! It’s such a perfect song! Graham Nash was in The Hollies!